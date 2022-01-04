CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--
AavantiBio, a gene therapy company focused on transforming the lives of patients with rare genetic diseases, today announced that Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
The live presentation and Q&A session, which will occur virtually, will take place on January 12, 2022 at approximately 10:30am ET.
About AavantiBio, Inc.
AavantiBio is a gene therapy company backed by a premier syndicate of life sciences investors including Perceptive Advisors, Bain Capital Life Sciences, and RA Capital Management, who led the company’s $107 million Series A financing. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, AavantiBio’s platform is focused on advancing innovative gene therapies in areas of high unmet medical need, including a lead program in Friedreich’s Ataxia, a rare inherited genetic disease that causes cardiac and central nervous system dysfunction. The company benefits from strategic partnerships with the University of Florida’s renowned Powell Gene Therapy Center and the MDA Care Center at UF Health where AavantiBio’s co-founders and renowned gene therapy researchers Barry Byrne, M.D., Ph.D. and Manuela Corti, P.T., Ph.D. maintain their research and clinical practices. Learn more at www.aavantibio.com.
