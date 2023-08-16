CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2023--
BrightPath Health Holdings, LLC d.b.a ABA Connect is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Colorado Springs-based Bright Behavior, LLC (“Bright Behavior”). ABA Connect, backed by MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P., is a provider of high-quality applied behavior analysis (“ABA”) therapy to children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”). The combined company provides services to families throughout a network of 11 clinics across Texas and Colorado.
“Bright Behavior has been a pillar of excellence in the Colorado autism services community for many years and we are excited to partner with Shasta and her team to continue serving more families in Colorado Springs and neighboring communities,” said Kirsten Brooks, Founder of ABA Connect. “Not only does this acquisition allow us to serve more families and expand outside of Texas, but the team at Bright Behavior also brings significant capabilities into our organization.”
Shasta Brenske, the founder of Bright Behavior, will serve as Chief Clinical Officer for the combined company. She stated, “We are looking forward to leveraging the foundation at ABA Connect to rapidly expand access to services, invest further in our clinicians and employees, and continue to raise the standard of delivering these critical services to children in need of them.” Russ McGuire, the co-founder of Bright Behavior stated, “It has always been our goal to expand ABA service options in Colorado and beyond, we are thrilled to be in a position to make this happen.”
BrightPath Health Holdings, LLC was formed in November of 2022 through MBF’s acquisition of Austin Connect to Wellness, LLC, a 6-location provider of ABA therapy services headquartered in Austin, TX.
About ABA Connect:
ABA Connect is an early intervention-focused ABA therapy provider committed to using evidence-based principles to help enhance the quality of life for children and families affected by ASD. Their emphasis on clinical quality paired with their center-based approach creates a collaborative work environment that promotes best practices and continued education on the latest advancements in ABA therapy. For more information, please visit www.abaconnect.com. ABA Connect continues to seek partnership opportunities with high quality providers in existing and new markets.
About MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P.:
MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P. is a leading middle market healthcare private equity fund based in Coral Gables, Florida. Their strategy is to partner with exceptional management teams while leveraging MBF's operating experience, domain segment knowledge, and tenured relationships to rapidly accelerate value creation. The partners of MBF have substantial operating experience in healthcare and have held senior management positions in both private and publicly traded healthcare companies. For more information, please visit www.mbfhp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230816136743/en/
CONTACT: Sebastian Zuluaga
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO FLORIDA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MENTAL HEALTH HEALTH NEUROLOGY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT OTHER HEALTH MANAGED CARE
SOURCE: ABA Connect
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/16/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/16/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230816136743/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.