VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2023--
AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time).
A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.
About AbCellera Biologics Inc.
AbCellera is breaking the barriers of conventional antibody drug discovery to bring better medicines to patients, sooner. AbCellera’s engine integrates expert teams, technology, and facilities with the data science and automation needed to propel antibody-based medicines from target to clinic in nearly every therapeutic area with precision and speed. AbCellera provides innovative biotechs and leading pharmaceutical companies with a competitive advantage that empowers them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.
