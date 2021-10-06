NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021--
Abcuro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of cytotoxic T and NK cells, today announced that a Trial in Progress poster describing a Phase 1 trial of ABC008 will be presented at the Lymphoma, Leukemia and Myeloma Congress Conference being held virtually October 19-23, 2021.
Poster Details
Poster Title: Depletion of Large Granular Lymphocytes in A First-in-Human Clinical Trial of ABC008
Presenter: Steven A. Greenberg, M.D.
Date and Time: ePosters will be available for viewing on a virtual platform starting on Tuesday, October 19th and accessible via an online archive for one year following the Congress. ePosters will have no specific presentation date and time.
Abstract ID: PO-32
About ABC008
ABC008 is an anti-KLRG1 antibody capable of selectively depleting subpopulations of highly cytotoxic, tissue-damaging, late-differentiated effector memory (TEM) and effector (TEMRA) T cells while sparing regulatory T cells and central memory T cells. The flagship indication for ABC008 is inclusion body myositis (IBM), an autoimmune disease in which highly differentiated cytotoxic T cells that express KLRG1 attack muscle tissue. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to ABC008 for the treatment of IBM.
About Inclusion Body Myositis
IBM is the most prevalent acquired myopathy in adults older than age fifty, impacting approximately 20,000 patients in the United States with an estimated prevalence in the US of 71 cases per million adults. The disease becomes apparent during adulthood and is characterized by progressive weakness and atrophy of the muscles especially those of the arms and the legs. IBM can progress to cause severe disability. Muscle tissue from patients with IBM show the presence of highly differentiated cytotoxic T cells that express KLRG1.
About Abcuro
Abcuro is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise depletion of highly cytotoxic T cells. The company’s lead program is ABC008 for inclusion body myositis (IBM). Additional programs focus on the development of ABC008 for other diseases and the development of ABC015 for selective activation of T and NK cells in cancer. For more information, visit abcuro.com.
