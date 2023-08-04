North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Light rain in the morning...becoming heavy at times in thunderstorms for the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.