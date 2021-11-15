ABLIC Launches the S-191ExxxxS Series of Automotive High-withstand Voltage Window Battery Monitoring ICs

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
ABLIC Inc. (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo hereinafter “ABLIC”), a group company of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. today launched the S-191ExxxxS Series of automotive high-withstand voltage window battery monitoring ICs.
The S-191ExxxxS Series of window battery monitoring ICs launched today are products qualified for the automotive IC quality standard AEC (*3)-Q100 Grade 0 (*2). The AEC-Q100 standard classifies products into Grades 0 - 3 depending on their ambient operating temperature range. Grade 0 specifies products capable of operating in low temperatures down to -40°C and up to temperatures as high as 150°C. Since these ICs clear all stress tests for the different grades, ECU, EGR or other systems controlling an automatic transmission (AT) will provide high-reliability voltage monitoring even in harsh high temperature environments.
In addition, the S-191ExxxxS Series is housed in the ultra-small HSNT-8(2030) (2.0 x 3.0 x t0.5mm) package and is a product that amply meets today’s ever-increasing need for smaller automotive devices.
Also, power consumption during operation of the S-191ExxxxS Series has been lowered to 0.9μA typ. The ICs operate directly from the battery to lower standby current (*4) making them ideal in systems that require continuous sensing. The S-191ExxxxS Series is also PPAP (Production Part Approval Process) capable.
Major Features
- AEC-Q100 Grade 0 compliant (*2)
- Housed in an ultra-small HSNT-8(2030) (2.0mm x 3.0mm x t0.5mm) package
- Reduces power consumption during operation to as low as 0.9μA typ.
- Full lineup available
Application Examples
- Automotive applications such as engines, transmissions, EGR and EV, HEV and PHEV vehicles
(*1) As a voltage detector (reset IC) product group. Based on our research as of November 2021
(*2) Test progressing. To be completed in August, 2022
(*3) AEC = Automotive Electronics Council
(*4) Standby current: Quiescent current, or current that flows even when the ignition is turned OFF
S-191ExxxxS Series Product details
https://hub.ablic.com/en/products/s-191e
This product series is MinebeaMitsumi Green Products which was certified as outstanding environmental contributing products.
CONTACT: ABLIC Inc.
Masae Onuma
E-mail:pr@ablic.com
https://hub.ablic.com/en/pr-inquiry?rf=support
