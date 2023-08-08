For just a few hours Friday, Texans with medically complicated pregnancies were exempt from state abortion bans.
Travis County Judge Jessica Mangrum granted the injunction in Zurawski vs. State of Texas on the evening of Aug. 4, writing that physicians can use their “good faith judgement” in providing emergency abortions to patients. The injunction applied to cases of obstetric complications, complex medical conditions or fatal fetal diagnoses.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office appealed soon after the ruling. The appeal placed a stay on the injunction — meaning that the abortion ban will not change in practice.
The case’s fate is now up to the Texas Supreme Court.
What comes next?
The Texas Supreme Court will either uphold Mangrum’s injunction or overturn her decision.
As it stands, Texas’ near-total abortion bans only allow the procedure if a medical condition is deemed “life-threatening” to the pregnant person. There are no stated exceptions for cases of rape, incest or fetal anomaly.
Physicians who perform an abortion outside of the state’s “life-threatening” exemption can have their medical license revoked, facing thousands of dollars in fines and up to 99 years in prison.
First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster said in a statement that the state’s appeal was a response to “an activist Austin judge’s attempt to override Texas abortion laws.”
Amy O’Donnell, communications director for Texas Alliance For Life, said her organization has been following the Zurawski case closely. The Alliance supports a “life-threatening” exemption to state abortion laws, but believes the language in abortion bans is clear.
O’Donnell said many doctors and pregnant people misunderstand Texas law. She said the women in the Zurawski case received suboptimal medical care.
“We’ll continue to work to maintain our laws, to keep them strong, to not allow any weakening exceptions and to work against any legislation or judicial activism that would try to rewrite our laws in a way that does not protect life,” she said.
Molly Duane, senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement that the state’s appeal is “appalling” and makes it clear that the term ”pro-life” is a misnomer.
“What our plaintiffs went through was pure torture, and the state is hell bent on making sure that kind of suffering continues,” Duane said.
The Texas Supreme Court has an all-Republican bench.
What makes the Zurawski case unique?
The July Zurawski hearing was one of the first times women have testified in court about their abortion experiences since Roe vs. Wade was decided in 1973.
Seema Mohapatra, a health law professor at Southern Methodist University, said women testifying about their own experiences being denied or forced to delay an abortion made the case compelling. Most previous abortion cases in the United States have been lead by reproductive health clinics — many of which closed in Texas due to bans.
“One of the things that makes this case unique is who the plaintiffs are, and that you’re actually hearing from the plaintiffs and plaintiffs are telling their stories,” Mohapatra said.
Texas law also allowed the Attorney General’s Office to make an interlocutory appeal, a type of appeal that allows an injunction to be blocked before the state Supreme Court makes a decision.
This move returned state abortion bans to “the status quo” hours after Mangrum’s ruling, Mohapatra said.
How could this case impact health care in Texas?
The ongoing challenge to state abortion bans has implications for health care in Texas and on the national level.
O’Donnell said Texas Alliance for Life will continue to pay attention to this case and anti-abortion legislation in other states.
“We’re seeing states across the United States put forward legislation to show where they stand and where their voters stand,” she said.
Mohapatra said lawsuits against abortion bans will continue nationally, especially as many states based abortion language on Texas’ Senate Bill 8, which went into effect in September 2021.
For doctors, she said the injunction provided short-lived clarity on treating pregnant patients with medical complications. And, for pregnant people, it eased barriers to care.
“If the Supreme Court ends up reversing the lower court decision, I expect that would see more of the same kinds of poor care,” Mohapatra said. “And, frankly, pregnant people and physicians who take care of pregnant patients will probably be thinking hard about whether they want to be facing a pregnancy in Texas or caring for pregnant patients in Texas.”
The effect of politics on doctor-patient relationships is also being seen in legislative challenges to gender-affirming care across the country, Mohapatra said.
Kamyon Conner, executive director of Texas Equal Access Fund, said pregnant people shouldn’t be forced to travel hundreds of miles to get life-saving care or have to put their lives at risk waiting.
Her organization believes in eliminating stigma surrounding abortion and provides funding for low-income people in North Texas to access abortion care. The cost of out-of-state travel for the procedure continues to rise, she said, and state abortion bans are creating a national health care crisis.
“As long as people are going to be able to get pregnant, we’re going to have a need for abortions,” she said.
The Texas Supreme Court has not yet announced when it will make a decision in Zurawski vs. State of Texas.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.