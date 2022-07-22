Abortion will remain legal in Kentucky under a judge’s ruling issued Friday
Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry blocked the state’s trigger law from being enforced while a lawsuit against the ban plays out in court.
The trigger law outlawing abortion in Kentucky after six weeks of pregnancy took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court last month struck down the longstanding Roe vs. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nearly 50 years ago.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky sued to block the ban on behalf of two abortion clinics in Kentucky. The ruling came in that lawsuit.
Perry said in the ruling that the abortion clinics had shown a “substantial likelihood” that the trigger ban violates rights to privacy, self-determination, equal legal protection and religious freedom under the state Constitution.
Perry also said the trigger-ban law is an improper delegation of legislative authority and is unconstitutionally vague.
It could take months to resolve the lawsuit.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron wanted to enforce the ban.
