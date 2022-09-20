VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022--
Today, ABOzymes has unveiled a new identity, including a new name - “Avivo”. The update reflects the evolution of the Company since its founding in 2020 while maintaining the Company’s founding vision – to create a world where blood type is no longer the first constraint in accessing life-saving organ transplants or blood transfusions.
The new name takes the prefix “a”, which means “from or for,” and “vivo”, which means “life” - together Avivo means “from life, for life”. A corresponding brand has been created to convey both the freshness and maturity of the company. With a goal to improve patient lives, the new identity conveys a hopeful outlook: a “second chance at life”.
“While the ABOzymes brand has served us well, our research and audience discovery has told us a new name and brand as strong as our science is required to better express our evolving story and direction,” said John Coleman, President and CEO of Avivo.
The rebrand to Avivo also includes a new website designed to address broad stakeholder interests and includes a new video highlighting how Avivo is reimagining what’s possible when we eliminate blood type constraints.
About Avivo
Avivo, a British Columbia-based preclinical-stage company, has identified enzymes that convert the cell surface antigens that determine a person’s blood group to group O, the universal donor type. This innovative platform enables a world where a person’s blood type is no longer the first constraint when they need life-saving organ transplants or blood transfusions. Avivo’s platform will enable healthcare providers to better prioritize patients by medical urgency, spend less on management and logistics and ultimately save more lives. For more information, please visit: www.avivobio.com.
