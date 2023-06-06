ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2023--
The Abra Health group, a rapidly expanding healthcare group specializing in multi-specialty dental and pediatric primary care services, is pleased to announce its latest acquisition of the Eugene McGuire, DDS pediatric dental practice of Allentown, PA. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Abra Health Group's strategic expansion plan and commitment to providing comprehensive dental care for patients in the Allentown community and surrounding areas.
The Eugene McGuire, DDS pediatric dental practice, led by the esteemed Dr. Eugene McGuire, has been serving the community for over 35 years. Renowned for its family-oriented approach, the practice has built a strong reputation for providing a dental home within a safe and comfortable environment, ensuring the alleviation of fear and anxiety for young patients.
With this acquisition, Abra Health aims to continue the tradition of delivering high-quality pediatric dental care while introducing new services to enhance patient experience. The Eugene McGuire, DDS office will be seamlessly integrated into the Smiles 4 Keeps brand, which currently operates four other practices in Northeastern Pennsylvania, located in Bartonsville, Hazleton, Scranton, and Wilkes-Barre.
Exciting developments are on the horizon as the practice transitions to a brand-new Smiles 4 Keeps location in the West End Theater District in Allentown, set to open later this summer. The expanded facility will offer not only pediatric dental care but also orthodontic services for both children and adults, as well as general dentistry services for adults. This expansion aims to meet the diverse dental needs of the community and ensure comprehensive oral healthcare for patients of all ages.
Patients of the Eugene McGuire, DDS pediatric dental practice can look forward to a smooth transition, with no changes to the dedicated and experienced staff. Appointments will continue as scheduled, and the enhanced services will be available at the new Allentown location later in the summer.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Eugene McGuire, DDS pediatric dental practice into the Abra Health Group family," said Dr. Michael Skolnick, CEO of Abra Health. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional dental care and further expand our services to meet the evolving needs of our patients."
About Abra Health
Founded in 2008 by Doctors Michael and Brooke Skolnick, a husband-and-wife dental team, Abra Health, the group formerly known as The ChildSmiles Group, is a rapidly expanding family of health practices. With multiple recent acquisitions and new locations opening regularly, the group includes several pediatric primary care and dental clinics for patients of all ages in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Our singular mission is to provide access to high-quality, affordable care to underserved communities. By firmly placing our patients first, we aim to deliver an exceptional experience as we improve their well-being, from teeth to toes. Our vision is to become a leading provider of integrated medical and dental care to underrepresented communities in the areas that we serve. Our ownership and leadership teams are mostly comprised of dentists. With over 700 employees, our large-footprint practices can accommodate hundreds of patients every day in an inviting, comfortable environment for both patients and staff alike.
