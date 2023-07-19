VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2023--
Absolute Software ™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced that Forrester, an industry-leading analyst firm, has recognized Absolute in its recent report, The Zero Trust Platforms Landscape, Q2 2023. The publication advises readers on what Zero Trust platforms are, the business value they deliver, and on the dynamics and vendors driving the market.
The report also highlights how organizations can discover how to “use Zero Trust platforms to unite disparate security tools, apply effective security controls across hybrid business and operational models, and align essential functionalities to industry frameworks.”
As an included vendor, Absolute Software self-reported that clients select them for the use cases of “Extend and enhance visibility into enterprise assets” and “Enhance Segmentation across distributed enterprise.”
“Absolute is pleased to be recognized by Forrester for, in our opinion, delivering on the promise of Zero Trust with a unique platform approach that supports the enhanced segmentation and asset visibility capabilities required to enable ZTNA and continuous device posture assessment for today’s distributed enterprises,” said John Herrema, EVP of Product and Strategy at Absolute. “With the ability to establish and maintain resilient Zero Trust for every user that needs to access sensitive data and applications to stay productive and get their work done, Absolute’s customers can be certain that they are not only minimizing risk and maximizing security and compliance but also delivering the best possible user experience at all times.”
Anchored by our patented Persistence® technology embedded in more than 600 million devices globally distributed, Absolute’s Secure Endpoint and Secure Access product lines enable nearly 21,000 customers with unique and resilient Zero Trust security across their organizations. With Absolute, enterprises have an unbreakable, two-way connection to monitor mission-critical security applications’ health and behavior, including network access connections, identify if any are missing or corrupted, and automatically repair or reinstall components when necessary – without requiring human intervention.
Additionally, the report offers five core use cases Zero Trust platform providers fulfill: Enable and protect the hybrid (anywhere) workforce, Monitor and secure network traffic across the enterprise, Prevent lateral movement of unauthorized activity, Enforce least privilege on all entities, and Centrally manage key security controls.
To learn more about Zero Trust Platforms and why Absolute is identified as a notable vendor, download: The Zero Trust Platforms Landscape, Q2 2023.
Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 21,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a Leader for the fourteenth consecutive quarter in the Summer 2023 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and as a Leader for the fourth consecutive quarter in the Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.
