Absolute Software ™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced a partnership with Trellix, enabling Absolute Resilience® customers to extend its patented Absolute Persistence® technology to Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS). With this latest addition to the company’s Application Resilience™ ecosystem, joint customers can leverage the power of Absolute’s firmware-embedded connection to ensure Trellix’s leading endpoint protection solution remains healthy, installed, and working effectively.
Anchored by its unique Persistence technology residing embedded in more than 600 million endpoints, Absolute provides an undeletable digital tether to every device to help ensure the highest levels of resiliency. Absolute Application Resilience leverages this unbreakable, two-way connection to monitor mission-critical security applications’ health and behavior; detect if missing, corrupted, or not running; and automatically repair or reinstall components when necessary - without requiring human intervention.
“Our unique intelligence shows that today’s complex and widely distributed device environments have put endpoint agents at constant risk of colliding with other applications, or being disabled by malicious or negligent users,” said Edward Choi, SVP of Global Alliances at Absolute Software. “By joining our Application Resilience ecosystem, Trellix is taking the critical steps needed to enable our joint customers to harden their mission-critical endpoint application and strengthen their overall endpoint security posture.”
“We are proud to collaborate with leading software vendors to improve security outcomes for our customers,” said Britt Norwood, Senior Vice President, Global Channels & Commercial at Trellix. “Organizations across the globe rely on Trellix every day to protect, and adapt to, their changing business needs in a dynamic threat landscape. We’re thrilled to see Absolute Software support Trellix ENS in its Application Resilience ecosystem and extend this value to our joint customers.”
Trellix Endpoint Security is part of an integrated suite of technologies that uses analytics and machine learning to provide effective protection—including the flexibility to connect to security products from other vendors. Trellix endpoint solutions enable organizations to apply proactive threat intelligence and defenses across the entire attack lifecycle.
Absolute’s expansive Application Resilience catalog is comprised of more than 60 security and business applications needed to enable a secure, reliable, and resilient work from anywhere experience. To learn more and see other supported software vendors, visit here.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 18,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader for the tenth consecutive quarter in the Summer 20022 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and as a high performer in the G2 Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.
