VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--
Absolute Software ™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, today announced it has been cited in Forrester’s recently published “The Future Of Endpoint Management” report. The report keys in on four primary endpoint management trends - self-healing, security convergence, experience analysis, and privacy protection - that IT professionals will need to keep top of mind as they work to simplify and modernize their endpoint strategies.
Analyst Andrew Hewitt, who authored the report, writes, “Self-healing will need to occur at multiple levels: 1) application; 2) operating system; and 3) firmware. Of these, self-healing embedded in the firmware will prove the most essential because it will ensure that all the software running on an endpoint, even agents that conduct self-healing at an OS level, can effectively run without disruption. One global staffing company is already embedding self-healing at the firmware level using Absolute Software’s Application Persistence capability to ensure that its VPN remains functional for all remote workers.”
Anchored by its patented Persistence ® technology residing in more than 500 million endpoints, Absolute provides an undeletable digital tether to every device to help ensure the highest levels of resiliency. Absolute’s Application Persistence™ service leverages this unbreakable, two-way connection to monitor mission-critical security applications’ health and behavior; identify if missing or corrupted; and automatically repair or reinstall components when necessary - without requiring human intervention.
“We are proud to be recognized for our persistence-based approach to self-healing in Forrester’s Future of Endpoint Management report,” said John Herrema, EVP of Product and Strategy at Absolute. “Having the ability to dynamically and intelligently self-heal devices, applications, and network connections is critical to strengthening cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. We are laser focused on delivering product innovations that help our customers close security gaps and ensure the endpoint tools they have invested in remain healthy and working effectively.”
To download a complimentary copy of the full report, “The Future of Endpoint Management,” visit here.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is a leading provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, delivering truly resilient zero trust security for today’s distributed workforces. Absolute is the only endpoint platform embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - enabling customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by more than 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking in Winter 2022 and Endpoint Management in Spring 2022.
©2022 Absolute ©2022 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™️ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005300/en/
CONTACT: Media Relations
Becki Levine
858-524-9443
Investor Relations
Joo-Hun Kim
212-868-6760
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE PRIVACY DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS
SOURCE: Absolute Software
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/20/2022 08:01 AM/DISC: 07/20/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005300/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.