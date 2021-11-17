Abundant Hospice Home Opens Inpatient Hospice Care Facility in San Antonio; First Hospice in Texas to Deploy LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot

Founded by Denise Jaworski and Nick Ortega, Abundant Hospice Home is redefining end-of-life care in Texas with the opening of a state-of-the-art inpatient hospice care facility that provides patients and their families with holistic care that encompasses mind, body, and spirit. It's the first hospice facility in Texas to utilize a LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot to disinfect rooms and areas within the building.