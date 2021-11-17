Abundant Hospice Home Opens Inpatient Hospice Care Facility in San Antonio; First Hospice in Texas to Deploy LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Abundant Hospice today celebrated the opening of its new 8,400-square-foot inpatient hospice care facility -- Abundant Hospice Home.
Founded by Denise Jaworski and Nick Ortega, Abundant Hospice Home is redefining end-of-life care in Texas with the opening of a state-of-the-art inpatient hospice care facility that provides patients and their families with holistic care that encompasses mind, body, and spirit. It's the first hospice facility in Texas to utilize a LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot to disinfect rooms and areas within the building. (Photo: Business Wire)
With the launch of its state-of-the-art program, Abundant Hospice Home redefines end-of-life care in Texas. With 12 private, family-centered rooms, it will provide patients and their families with holistic care that encompasses mind, body, and spirit. Patient amenities include an on-site chapel with piano, on-site chaplain, massage treatments by a licensed masseuse, aromatherapy, soothing waterfall, large aquarium, chef-made meals, family-style kitchen and dining room, and televisions in every room with "Facetime" or Skype-like features -- all encompassed in a spa-like environment.
Abundant Hospice founder Denise Jaworski said, "We intentionally designed Abundant Hospice Home to be a tranquil space for patients and their families. End-stage care comes with an array of challenges, and we are sensitive to those difficulties. Our patients and their families deserve first-class care in a peaceful and restorative environment. We look forward to supporting our local community during life's most challenging moments."
Noting safety as her number one priority, Jaworski revealed Abundant Hospice Home will become Texas' first hospice inpatient care facility to utilize a XenexLightStrike UV disinfection robot to destroy germs. Named "Ray of Sunshine" by the hospice leadership team, the robot utilizes pulsed xenon to create intense bursts of powerful UV light that quickly destroys bacteria and viruses on surfaces.
The LightStrike robot is proven to quickly deactivate SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) as well as other microorganisms, such as influenza, MRSA, and Clostridium difficile(C.diff). "Ray of Sunshine" will be used daily at Abundant Hospice Home to disinfect patient rooms, restrooms, the family kitchen, chapel, offices, public areas and much more.
Xenex is a world leader in UV disinfection for healthcare facilities, and more than 45 peer-reviewed studies have been published validating the efficacy of the LightStrike technology. Many of the nation’s leading healthcare facilities and hospital systems use LightStrike robots for room disinfection, including the Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson, Henry Ford Health System, Stanford, University Hospital (San Antonio), and more than 130 Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense hospitals. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, LightStrike robots are now used in airports,schools, hotels, sports arenas, police stations and correctional facilities, convention centers, and more to quickly disinfect large rooms and areas.
"Our decision to incorporate Xenex technology into our cleaning protocols is significant. Making sure we have a properly disinfected environment supports patient health and reassures our employees that we are doing everything possible to provide a germ-free environment. Family members and patient support systems can trust that their loved one is cared for in all areas of physical and mental health," said Jaworski.
To inaugurate the new facility, Abundant Hospice Home will open its doors to the public on Thursday, November 18th. Tours are available and can be made via phone call to Keyonna at (210) 608-0081 or via email to Keyonna@abundanthospicecare.com.
About Abundant Hospice
Founded by Denise Jaworski and Nick Ortega, Abundant Hospice is a family-owned agency that embraces the philosophy that each patient and family is unique and requires a specialized team approach in developing a truly individualized plan of care that focuses on your medical, emotional and spiritual needs. Their reputation is a direct result of their desire to do more than what is required or expected. They pride themselves on listening and placing patients and families’ needs and wants foremost. Their dedicated and experienced team of healthcare professionals strives to provide the best in hospice care to people of all ages living with end-stage illness. For additional information on their end-stage care services and facilities, visit www.abundanthospicecare.com.
About Xenex
Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based disinfection strategies and solutions. Frost & Sullivan named Xenex the 2020 Global Company of the Year for its patented technology and being at the vanguard of the fight against SARS-CoV-2. Xenex is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products and services that utilize its innovative, proprietary disinfection technologies to stop the spread of deadly pathogens that cause infectious diseases. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Sandler, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit www.xenex.com.
