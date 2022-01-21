MUNICH — The German Catholic Church was grappling with an explosive report detailing decades of alleged sexual abuse and misconduct on Friday, as Pope Francis and the German government called for abusers to be brought to justice.
The report's release on Thursday sent shock waves through the Catholic Church, reaching all the way to the Vatican.
A law firm tasked by the archdiocese of Munich and Freising to investigate the abuse counted at least 497 victims and 235 alleged perpetrators of child sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who stepped down as pontiff in 2013, is one of three German cardinals accused of inaction over sexual abuse allegations and of a cover up aimed at protecting the church's reputation. As Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, he served as the archbishop of Munich and Freising between 1977 and 1982.
Ratzinger and his immediate successor, Friedrich Wetter, are both accused of direct and personal misconduct in the report, which counts at least 497 victims and 235 alleged perpetrators from 1945 up to 2019.
Ratzinger's alleged misconduct relates to four cases of abuse, Wetter's to 21.
The current archbishop of Munich and Freising, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, is also accused of misconduct in two cases.
Pope Francis on Friday called for a strict application of canon law to combat abuse in the Catholic Church.
"The Church, with the help of god, is pushing forward with the commitment to do justice to the victims of abuse by our members by applying with special attention and rigor the canon law provided," Francis said.
He made the comments at the Apostolic Palace while receiving representatives of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican authority which deals with abuse.
The chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, Georg Batzing, has promised a "merciless" investigation of the scandal.
"Yes, sometimes I also feel ashamed that we had such a past," he said on Friday evening.
It was necessary to see clearly what "disastrous behavior" had been caused by the leadership and the top echelons of the Church "up to and including a Pope Emeritus," Batzing said, adding that the Church had to "face the truth, as painful as that is."
Meanwhile, a German government spokesperson called for a "complete clarification and comprehensive reappraisal" of the claims in the wake of the damaging report.
"The abuse and the subsequent handling of these acts is staggering," the government official said.
A spokesperson for the German Justice Ministry said that these were not merely internal Church matters. Any indications of criminal offences today would have to be investigated and consistently prosecuted, he added.
Public prosecutors in Munich are investigating 42 cases of alleged misconduct by leading members of the German Catholic Church in connection with the report.
The law firm that prepared the report, Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, or WSW, has to date handed 42 dossiers to the public prosecutor's office, Anne Leiding, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, told dpa.
"They exclusively concern church officials who are still alive and have been transmitted in a strictly anonymized format," Leiding said.
If on this basis "suspicions arise with regard to potentially criminally relevant behavior on the part of the church leaders in charge," she explained, the relevant documents would be requested from the law firm and if necessary passed on to the relevant public prosecutor's offices.
Above all, the report has reignited criticism of Ratzinger, who has long been accused of failing to act on clerical child abuse. His critics have focused on the case of a priest from the western German state of North Rhine Westphalia.
Ratzinger has repeatedly claimed that he had not attended a meeting in 1980 at which it was decided to transfer a priest who had abused boys in the diocese of Essen to Bavaria.
However, WSW obtained minutes confirming Ratzinger's presence at the meeting.
"The damage to Benedict's reputation is great, precisely because he had always shown himself to be a fighter against sexual abuse in the church," Catholic theologian Daniel Bogner told dpa.
More broadly, the report compounds damage already done to the Catholic Church's reputation following a string of child sexual abuse scandals internationally.
In Munich, a local official said on Friday that the WSW findings had triggered a surge in calls from members of the public asking to leave the church.
"Today, we are registering a significant increase in questions about leaving the Church on the service telephone and by email," said Johannes Mayer, spokesperson for the district administration department in Munich.
According to the department, several thousand Munich residents leave the church each year. In 2021, the number was higher than ever before at 22,323.
