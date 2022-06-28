NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced the relocation and doubling in size of its headquarters to a new office space in New York City, as well as the launch of its newly designed website.
After spending several years at 2 Grand Central Tower, Academy has relocated to an expanded Midtown Manhattan space with an entire floor located at 622 Third Avenue, where the firm has room to accommodate its consistent growth. The new state-of-the-art office provides the space for new additions while also affording the opportunity to host clients. Recently, Academy held a grand opening party, which included a Geopolitical Round Table discussion on the geostrategic and macro risk landscape, with a focus on cyber, Ukraine, China, inflation, and supply chain impact. Academy Securities Advisory Board Members Major General (Ret.) Mastin Robeson, Rear Admiral (Ret.) Danelle Barrett, and Lt. General (Ret.) David Deptula all spoke at the well-attended event.
Regarding the new office, Chance Mims, CEO, stated, “The Academy team is rapidly expanding as we continue to hire and train military veterans. The new space gives us the opportunity to further our capabilities for both our employees and our clients while reaffirming our commitment to New York City.”
The Firm also launched its revamped website at www.academysecurities.com. The new website showcases Academy’s niche value-add services, track record, and content (geopolitical, macro, and ESG), all while capturing the firm’s mission. With the improved technology, clients can easily find information on all of Academy’s product offerings and content.
“After months of hard work behind the scenes, we are thrilled for our clients, partners, and potentially those unfamiliar with the Firm to explore the newly launched website,” said Phil McConkey, President. “As our capabilities grow, we wanted our new website to reflect our ambition to constantly create value for our clients.”
About Academy Securities
Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income, and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in-depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Academy is our nation’s first post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has a strong top and middle tier client base served by a national platform with offices in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Chapel Hill, Dallas, Austin, Louisville, and Sacramento. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com.
