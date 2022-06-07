NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2022--
Acadia, the leading industry provider of integrated risk management services for the derivatives community, today has announced the appointments of Stuart Smith and William (Will) Thomey as Co-Heads of Business Development. In these newly created roles, Mr. Smith will oversee business development for Acadia’s risk and data products, while Mr. Thomey will assume equivalent responsibility in the areas of workflow and agreement management. Both positions report to Fred Dassori, Acadia’s Chief Product Officer.
Acadia has recently extended its integrated risk management capabilities to include pre-trade analytics, capital calculation and position valuations in addition to its core margin messaging, collateral management, and uncleared margin (UMR) solutions.
“Will and Stuart bring deep and diverse experience to Acadia, and their leadership will allow us to continue developing and delivering products that solve our clients’ problems and make our clients’ businesses more efficient,” said Mr. Dassori. “I’m looking forward to seeing the impact of the additional focus that they’ll make possible as we build on the tremendous growth that Acadia has experienced over the past few years.”
Smith joins Acadia following seven years with FIS, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Product Management, where he led the Product Organization in the Cross-Asset Trading and Risk business. Smith received a master's degree in Financial Physics from Oxford and obtained his PhD in Quantum Electronic Engineering from the University of Bristol. He will be based in Acadia’s London office.
Thomey joins Acadia with nearly two decades of experience at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in operations, transformation, and risk roles, most recently serving as their Executive Director of Corporate & Investment Bank Post-Trade Transformation. Thomey graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Delaware, and will be based in Acadia’s New York office.
Smith commented on his appointment: “I am excited to join Acadia’s team to help them continue to develop their groundbreaking technology solutions in the risk and collateral management fields. I look forward to using my expertise to help Acadia build upon its extensive suite of risk and data products, so that we continue to serve as trusted partners for all firms as they manage the operational challenges of today’s regulatory environment.”
Thomey added: “I am looking forward to using my experience to help Acadia continue to build upon their impressive agreements, margin and collateral business. One thing that sets Acadia apart is its industrywide partnerships, and I am eager to work in collaboration with clients to identify and assess opportunities to enhance and expand our existing products and services while developing new industry-standard solutions.”
ABOUT ACADIA
Acadia is the leading industry provider of integrated risk management services for the derivatives community. Our risk, margin and collateral tools enable a holistic risk management strategy on a real-time basis within a centralized industry standard platform.
Acadia’s comprehensive suite of analytics solutions and services helps firms manage risk better, smarter, and faster, while optimizing resources across the entire trade life cycle. Through an open-access model, Acadia brings together a network of banks and other derivatives participants, along with several market infrastructures and innovative vendors.
Backed by 16 major industry participants and market infrastructures, Acadia is used by a community of over 2000 firms exchanging more than $1 trillion of collateral on daily basis via its margin automation services. Acadia is headquartered in Norwell, MA and has offices in Boston, Dublin, Dusseldorf, London, Manila, New York, and Tokyo. Acadia® is a registered trademark of AcadiaSoft, Inc. For more information, visit acadia.inc. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn
