Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emission business segment of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), is powering North America’s first hydrogen passenger train, marking a major milestone and significant step forward in the transition to clean urban transportation in the Americas. The train, the Coradia iLint, is manufactured by Alstom, the global green and smart mobility leader.
The Coradia iLint train entered service in Canada on June 17 as part of Alstom’s demonstration project, aiding in the development and marketability of hydrogen propulsion technology in North America. The train is operating with passengers on board for the entire summer season on the railway of Train de Charlevoix, an iconic line crossing the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Charlevoix region in the Province of Quebec, Canada.
A key element of the project is the utilization of Accelera fuel cells in conjunction with green hydrogen. Mounted to the roof of the train, the fuel cells work to convert hydrogen into electricity, which powers the train. The green hydrogen used in Alstom’s Coradia iLint train is produced by an Accelera HySTAT®-100-10 electrolyzer, which is owned and operated in Quebec by project partner Harnois Énergies.
“Together with our visionary partners, we are reshaping the way people travel and inspiring a future where efficiency, sustainability and innovation go hand in hand,” said Alison Trueblood, General Manager of Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies at Accelera. "By leveraging the capabilities of hydrogen-powered technology and our expertise in green hydrogen production, we’re driving innovation – providing zero-emission solutions for the urban mobility challenges today’s congested cities face."
As Accelera continues to push the boundaries of innovation, it remains committed to shaping a sustainable future where transportation not only connects people but also preserves the planet. The Coradia iLint will be operational for passenger rides through the end of September. For information on routes and tickets, visit the project’s website.
About Accelera™ by Cummins:
Accelera by Cummins provides a diverse portfolio of zero-emission solutions for the world’s most economically vital industries, empowering them to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Accelera, a business segment of Cummins Inc., is both a components supplier and integrator, focused on batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, e-axles, traction drive and electrolyzers. Accelera currently has operations in North America, across Europe and in China, with additional joint ventures that operate in China. To learn more about Accelera, visit accelerazero.com.
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion engines, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. Learn more at cummins.com.
About Alstom’s Coradia iLint
Alstom’s Coradia iLint first entered commercial service in Germany in 2018 and has travelled more than 220,000 kilometres in eight European countries. Currently, Coradia iLint is operating in commercial service on two different networks in Germany. The train is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell that emits only water vapour during operation, while ensuring a quieter environment for passengers and those close to tracks. On September 15, 2022, the Coradia iLint travelled the record distance of 1,175 kilometres without refuelling. Coradia iLint has a top speed of 140 km/h and acceleration and a braking performance comparable to a standard regional diesel train – but without the noise and the emissions. Coradia iLint stands out for its combination of innovative features: clean energy conversion, flexible energy storage in batteries, smart traction and energy management. Designed especially for non-electrified lines, it allows for safe, clean and sustainable operations. To date, 41 trainsets have been ordered by clients in Europe. Learn more.
