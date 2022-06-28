NEW YORK & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
For the 17 th time, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Avanade have been named the 2022 Microsoft Global SI Partner of the Year. The companies were recognized with ten additional awards – including an unprecedented number of country-level Partner of the Year awards.
The awards demonstrate excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. In addition to the 2022 Global SI Partner of the Year award, Accenture and Avanade also received:
- Dynamics 365 Customer Insights & Marketing Partner of the Year
- Dynamics 365 Customer Service & Field Service Partner of the Year
- Manufacturing & Supply Chain Partner of the Year
- Austria Country Partner of the Year
- Chile Country Partner of the Year
- Denmark Country Partner of the Year
- Poland Country Partner of the Year
- Singapore Country Partner of the Year
- Spain Country Partner of the Year
- Sweden Country Partner of the Year
“Being recognized for the 17 th time as the Global SI Partner of the Year is validation of our combined service capabilities, global scale and solution development that helps our clients overcome disruption and lead transformation in their industries,” said Chris Howarth, senior managing director and Accenture Microsoft Business Group Lead. “Together with Avanade, we are solving some of our clients’ most difficult challenges – from migrating large, business-critical applications to Azure, to building innovative and sustainable mobility solutions – and I believe the best is yet to come.”
Accenture and Avanade were also named finalists in the following six categories: Global SI & Advisory Digital Transformation Partner of the Year; Automotive, Mobility & Transportation Partner of the Year; Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management and Intelligent Order Management (IOM) Partner of the Year; Dynamics 365 Sales Partner of the Year; Migration to Azure Partner of the Year; Retail & Consumer Goods Partner of the Year.
“I believe that, across the Microsoft ecosystem, we have the best people, skills and experience,” said Pam Maynard, Avanade chief executive officer. “When combined with our industry insights, our ability to deliver innovative solutions and immersive experiences is remarkable. I’m delighted to receive this recognition for the 17 th time and truly believe that, together, Avanade, Accenture and Microsoft are helping clients to do what matters to build a brighter and sustainable future.”
“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”
Fueled by unprecedented demand from organizations that want to build resiliency and help create innovation to address rapidly changing market conditions, Accenture and Avanade now have nearly 65,000 people focused on Microsoft technologies. The companies have been named Microsoft Global SI Partner of the Year a record 17 times, more than any other partner.
Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft recently announced an expanded strategic partnership to help clients tackle their greatest sustainability challenges. It builds on other joint sustainability efforts, including their pioneering role in the Green Software Foundation, a non-profit that is building a trusted ecosystem of people, standards, tooling and practices for green software development.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.
About Avanade
Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital, cloud and advisory services, industry solutions and design-led experiences across the Microsoft ecosystem. Every day, our 56,000 professionals in 26 countries make a genuine human impact for our clients, their employees and their customers. We have been recognized as Microsoft’s Global SI Partner of the Year more than any other company. With the most Microsoft certifications (60,000+) and 18 (out of 18) Gold-level Microsoft competencies, we are uniquely positioned to help businesses grow and solve their toughest challenges. We are a people first company, committed to providing an inclusive workplace where employees feel comfortable being their authentic selves. As a responsible business, we are building a sustainable world and helping young people from underrepresented communities fulfill their potential.
Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at http://www.avanade.com/.
