Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is helping Disney Studios’ StudioLAB develop and pilot interactive movie posters that incorporate digital technologies, including cloud and OLED displays, to provide moviegoers and fans with engaging, immersive and memorable content experiences.
Accenture and StudioLAB collaborated to design, build and install a prototype of an interactive movie poster in 2017 for Disney’s live-action “Dumbo” premiere. The interactive movie poster used sophisticated software and hardware — including artificial intelligence and 4D cameras — to recognize and respond to individuals’ emotions by showing film clips that fit a person’s current mood.
“We learned from the “Dumbo” prototype that fans and guests loved the interactivity our digital posters provide, so we brainstormed with Accenture ways that we could take that engagement to a new level,” said Alice Taylor, VP of content and innovation at StudioLAB. “The new advanced posters increase engagement by offering personalized experiences — for example, users can insert themselves in the movie poster and share that image instantly with friends or family. It transforms our audience's journey beyond just the main feature at the theater.”
The companies’ ongoing collaboration takes the technology one step further, using Microsoft Azure to enable the setup and monitoring of content virtually and data analytics to provide insights on how people interact with the posters. The ability to produce and distribute content from remote locations could enable interactive experiences for users in a variety of locations.
Since the new cloud-based platform was launched in June, fans have completed more than 1,000 interactive movie poster sessions and are also sharing their experiences on social media.
“Using this advanced technology, Disney can tell unique stories in a new and engaging way by delivering a range of digital experiences that deepen consumers’ connections with their amazing franchises, stories, and characters,” said John Peters, Accenture’s Media & Entertainment industry group lead for the US west region.
The updated model of the interactive movie poster was first deployed at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” earlier this year. It was also used to engage with visitors at Disneyland during the “Jungle Cruise” premiere, and at the premiere of Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightmare Alley” this December.
“We extended our StudioLAB innovation partnership with Accenture for another three years because of their proven ability to combine top design and innovation capabilities with technology and industry expertise, which helps us create ground-breaking moments for our audiences,” Taylor said.
CES 2022 attendees can experience interactive movie poster platform from Jan. 5 th – 8 th at the Accenture ballroom in the Venetian Hotel.
