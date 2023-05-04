BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2023--
Access Advance today announced that it is sponsoring a VVC workshop at Streaming Media East in Boston on May 17, 2023, entitled, “VVC: Ready for Action? A Comprehensive Guide to Deployment & Implementation.”
The workshop is targeted to developers to facilitate the adoption and implementation of VVC. Speakers from Interdigital, Bitmovin, Ateme, and Dolby will discuss several topics such as how to deploy VVC for VOD and live encoding, packaging VVC for multiple screens, decoding requirements for successful playback, and HDR for VVC. Robert Moore from Volpe Koenig will discuss the VVC licensing landscape. The workshop will be hosted by Jan Ozer, who will also participate in the technical discussions.
We hope to see you there! Click here to learn more and to register.
About Access Advance:
Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. The HEVC Advance Patent Pool and the VVC Advance Patent Pool are elements of the Access Advance Video Codec Platform Initiative that seamlessly incorporates HEVC and VVC technologies into a single discounted royalty rate structure through the Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement for eligible Licensees whose products include both HEVC and VVC codecs. This innovation responds to the market’s desire for an even more efficient next-generation pool licensing structure. For more information, please visit www.accessadvance.com.
