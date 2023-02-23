DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
Coda Signature, the cannabis industry’s premier infused confectionery, today announced the introduction of a quartet of celebrated chocolate bars and a trio of artisanal gummy Fruit Notes to select dispensaries across Massachusetts. For Bay State cannabis enthusiasts who savor fine chocolate, the March entrance of Coda Signature into the state’s thriving cannabis marketplace, with partner TILT Holdings (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), signals the beginning of a new era for chocolate craftsmanship, as the bars instantly set a new standard for infused-chocolate excellence. For gummy devotees, Coda Signature’s vegan, gluten-free, all-natural Fruit Notes capture the delicious essences of their real fruit and artisanal ingredients, showcasing natural flavors rather than relying upon artificial additives.
“Massachusetts consumers are among the most discerning and savvy in the nation, and we are thrilled to craft our sumptuous chocolate bars and Fruit Notes on their behalf,” said Coda Signature Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Lauren Gockley. “We are so honored to serve Bay Staters, in fact, that we are launching a fantastic new chocolate bar flavor, Toffee and Sea Salt, in Massachusetts.”
The first chocolate flavors that Coda Signature will bring to Massachusetts include:
- Coffee & Donuts, 100mg THC: Creamy milk chocolate joins robust coffee and toasted milk, finished with a dusting of cinnamon sugar
- Cream & Crumble, 100mg THC: Milky white chocolate delights with a creamy lemon cheesecake flavor for a sweet treat
- Maple & Pecan, 100mg THC: Darkend milk chocolate blends with maple and pecan flavor, accented with smoky sea salt
- Toffee & Sea Salt, 100mg THC: Blonde chocolate joins buttery toffee bits and staccato notes of Maldon sea salt for a sweet and salty indulgence
Fruit Notes available in Massachusetts feature:
- Strawberry & Rhubarb, 100mg CBD:100mg THC: Sweet strawberry pairs effortlessly with tart rhubarb, lightly dusted with vanilla bean sugar for a relaxing treat.
- Cherry & Sarsaparilla, 100mg THC: This nostalgic duo of cherry and sarsaparilla conjures memories of sipping cherry soda at the neighborhood corner store.
- Fast-Acting Pomegranate & Hibiscus, 100mg CBN, 100mg THC: Savor the sweet ruby notes of pomegranate with a dusting of tart floral hibiscus for restful sleep without the wait.
“With the launch of Coda, we are bringing a new level of luxury, artisanal edibles to the East Coast, unlike anything consumers have experienced before,” stated TILT’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Cristina De Tomasi. “Chef David Topian and our award-winning production team share Coda Signature’s passion for quality, so we had a harmonious foundation from the start. Coda created an excellent suite of products that is unparalleled in the edibles space and I am excited for the market to have an edible of this caliber.”
The Massachusetts launch with TILT also offers an unveiling of Coda’s sustainable product and packaging. Massachusetts consumers will be the first to experience Coda Signature’s new chocolate packaging; beautifully designed boxes that detail the company’s commitment to single-origin, ethically sourced chocolate. Coda Signature also launches in Massachusetts with a brand new exclusive, custom blend of chocolate, a unique formulation of outstanding cacao sourced from a local farming alliance in South America, plus spices and ingredients which yields products without parallel in the infused-chocolate landscape. Coda will be launching in the Ohio market with TILT this summer.
About Coda Signature
Coda Signature creates delightfully crafted cannabis experiences featuring luxury edibles and topicals that complement a well-lived life. The women-led and -operated company sets the standard for world-class quality and accessible luxury, earning prestigious awards in multiple markets for its products. Established in 2016, Coda Signature continues to grow its lines and market reach, delivering consistent cannabinoid dosing and artistically crafted cannabis products for both the medicinal and adult-use markets. Coda Signature products are available in dispensaries across Colorado and Massachusetts with planned expansion into other North American emerging markets. Experience Coda: codasignature.com
About TILT
TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.
