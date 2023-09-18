LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2023--
ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) a leading global consumer, technology, and business branded products company, today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.
“At ACCO Brands, we are committed to operating our business with the highest ethical standards. We foster accountability to our stakeholders with strong governance and risk management policies and practices,” noted Tom Tedford, President, and Chief Operating Officer. "Our ESG report highlights our progress in delivering on our commitments to our employees, the environment, and the communities in which we live and work. Our work is organized under the pillars of People, Planet and Products and is guided by our long-standing values: to act with integrity, embrace diversity and act responsibly in our global community,” concluded Mr. Tedford.
To access the Company’s 2022 ESG Report and learn more about the Company’s ESG efforts, read the full report by clicking here.
ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.
