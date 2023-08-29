JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2023--
As the civilian labor force crosses more than 11 million in the state, Telescope Health and Accresa are providing employees throughout Florida with greater access to comprehensive and affordable healthcare. The newly former partnership highlights Telescope Health’s extensive network of experienced providers with Accresa’s proven subscription plan management. The result will not only remove barriers to care by connecting employees with providers faster but will ensure concierge care navigation and management as patients continue their care journey following initial consultations. The announcement marks the first chapter in a partnership that is expected to expand nationwide in early 2024.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829015547/en/
“Every employee should have on-demand access to providers who know and guide them along their care journey through our concierge services. Our partnership with Accresa will allow us to provide that to an increasing number of companies and their employees,” said Dr. Matthew Thompson, CEO and Co-Founder of Telescope Health. “As a result, a healthy workforce leads to greater productivity and alleviates strain on providers as patients reduce their reliance on the emergency room as their only source of care.”
Accresa will serve as the enrollment, eligibility, and payment processing platform for Telescope Health's subscription virtual care solutions, which include virtual visits with board-certified physicians, transitional care management to specialists, value-based analytics, and ePrescribing. Telescope Health’s plans will be starting in Florida to employees through health plans and will be expanding nationally as an option to over 55,000 employer groups.
“Our passion for streamlining and managing an employee’s patient experience matches perfectly with Telescope Health’s mission of reducing barriers to care,” said Accresa CEO William C. Short. “Employees throughout Florida are benefitting from this collaboration through easier access to care and we hope to replicate that impact nationwide next year.”
Following the initial rollout in Florida, Accresa, with its scalable platform that serves employers and health plans of diverse sizes, and Telescope Health will expand their partnership to nine states in January of 2024. Telescope Health’s team includes board-certified providers who are licensed in multiple states, which allows for faster expansion of the partnership while maintaining personalized care and responsive care navigation, regardless of where the patient may be located.
For more information about this partnership, please visit www.telescopehealth.com/accresa.
About Accresa
Accresa is the first payment technology platform to make direct primary care and other subscription healthcare models accessible within workplace benefit plans. Through its robust payments technology and easy-to-use administrative platform, Accresa connects employers and their employees with a growing national network of primary care physicians, clinics, medical groups, and health systems all focused on our shared vision for delivering a better healthcare experience. For more information about Accresa, visit www.accresa.com.
About Telescope Health
Telescope Health is a physician-led healthcare solutions company dedicated to reducing barriers of care through innovation, technology and human connection. Our value-based approach is utilized by ACOs, health systems, health plans, businesses, and individuals seeking on-demand, comprehensive virtual care. Our providers navigate patients along their care journey to ensure needs are met effectively and efficiently. To learn about how we’re doing that every day, visit www.telescopehealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829015547/en/
CONTACT: Anne Richter
Ameriflex
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELEMEDICINE/VIRTUAL MEDICINE HUMAN RESOURCES PAYMENTS GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY HEALTH INSURANCE
SOURCE: Accresa
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/29/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 08/29/2023 09:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829015547/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.