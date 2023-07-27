ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2023--
Accuris today announced the appointment of Claude Pumilia as its new Chief Executive Officer, following its recent transition into an independent company. Ken Honroth, Accuris’ current CEO, will transition into the Chairman role.
Pumilia brings extensive experience to Accuris, most recently serving as CEO of DAT Freight and Analytics, where he transformed the company into the leading network business in supply chain management. He will begin his new role leading Accuris on August 7, 2023 after a two-week transition period.
Pumilia is a proven business leader with an excellent track record leading companies in the business-to-business SaaS space. While CEO at DAT, Pumilia and his team quadrupled revenue and cash flow and established DAT as an undisputed market leader. Pumilia has consistently delivered significant growth and portfolio transformation through a focus on market positioning, go-to-market optimization, and product innovation. He is eager to lead Accuris on a similar path of scale and rapid yet sustainable growth, with a strong focus on driving this success alongside content partners to showcase new value for Accuris customers.
“We are delighted to welcome Claude as our new CEO to lead Accuris’ next chapter as a standalone business,” said Webster Chua, Board Member of Accuris and Partner at KKR. “Claude is a dynamic, innovative, people-first leader whose experience ideally positions him to bring Accuris to market in a technology-driven, content partner and customer focused way. I’m confident he’s going to be an outstanding leader. Additionally, I would like to thank Ken Honroth for his leadership at Accuris. The impact he has made to the company’s strategy, structure, and vision leave us in an incredibly strong position for success.”
“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Accuris,” Pumilia said. “This type of growth opportunity – a company with over 60 years of experience, teams with irreplaceable knowledge, and a market space that is eager to adopt new technologies – does not present itself often. I will focus on Accuris being a significant and value-added partner to our SDO and content partners, as well as driving impactful innovation on behalf of our customers. Both markets – content partners and customers – are at a unique moment in time where there is an incredible opportunity to leverage technology to transform workflows. I am eager to fully embrace this with our talented team and am confident we will drive impact and advancements for years to come.”
About Accuris
Accuris is an engineering data and technology company that delivers holistic workflow solutions to empower engineering and technical professionals to identify, design, build, and accelerate innovation in their markets. We also work closely with our Standards Development Organization partners to support their non-profit mission of advancing global knowledge across engineering disciplines. Our solutions combine 60+ years of trusted technical data with proprietary technology to increase efficiency and reduce risk.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727242311/en/
Contact press@accuris.co for media inquiries.
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENGINEERING DATA ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE CONSULTING
SOURCE: Accuris
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/27/2023 12:15 PM/DISC: 07/27/2023 12:13 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727242311/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.