IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022--
ACES 2020, LLC (“ACES” or “the Company”), dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families impacted with autism or other special needs, today released its first Comprehensive Autism Quality Index Measures. The Center of Excellence (COE) is a time-proven and collective measure of performance excellence for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) clinics.
Ashley Drag, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services and Innovation at ACES, said, “Our families deserve the highest quality autism care that has their well-being at the center. The ACES Care Model is designed to provide personalized treatment plans, integrated ABA services and social support for individuals and their families. The Center of Excellence will help us ensure quality across the organization to continuously enhance all components of our care, with the goal of improving outcomes for every client we serve.”
Five individual clinical parameters are weighted and combined into a comprehensive and aligned COE Index. This simplified and common clinical weighting system allows for clinical differentiation, standard quality measurement among ABA clinics and excellence in clinical care.
Combined clinical parameters include: 1) timely access to support and services, 2) comprehensive assessment bundle, 3) established medical necessity, 4) engaging client experience, and 5) meaningful ABA outcomes. The index employs a scoring system for each of the five clinical indicators to establish the relationship between individual/family satisfaction with ABA services, quality of life indices and individual progress towards optimal independence. The COE Index informs clinic leaders of the greatest areas of need based on the leading indicator metrics.
Kristin Farmer, ACES CEO and Founder, said, “For decades, ACES has deeply focused on elevating standards in the treatment of autism. The Center of Excellence model helps us do that with intentionality and structure as we grow to serve more communities nationally across America. Our nationally recognized Clinical Advisory Board has carefully reviewed and endorsed the COE rigor and approach, which draws upon best practices in the autism field as well as best practices in measuring and operationalizing quality in leading healthcare companies across America.”
To learn more about the Center of Excellence, click here: https://www.acesaba.com/aba-quality-report/
To learn more about ACES’ Clinical Advisory Board, click here: https://www.acesaba.com/news/clinical-advisory-board/
About Autism Comprehensive Educational Services (ACES):
ACES is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families impacted with autism or other special needs. Founded in 1996 by Kristin Farmer, ACES provides comprehensive, professional services to maximize individuals’ potential in the home, school, clinic and community using accepted teaching and ABA therapeutic methodologies, with a long track record of outcomes. ACES operates in more than 60 markets in nine states, serving thousands of clients in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Washington. Learn more at https://www.acesaba.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005214/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Ashley Drag
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MENTAL HEALTH PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES OTHER HEALTH OTHER EDUCATION MANAGED CARE TRAINING GENERAL HEALTH CONSUMER HEALTH EDUCATION
SOURCE: Autism Comprehensive Educational Services (ACES)
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/31/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 08/31/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005214/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.