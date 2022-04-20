DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 20, 2022--
The "Achalasia Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global achalasia treatment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on achalasia treatment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on achalasia treatment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global achalasia treatment market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global achalasia treatment market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the achalasia treatment market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the achalasia treatment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market, and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global achalasia treatment market. The company profile includes an analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.
- IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Company Profiles
- Pfizer Inc.
- Bausch Health US LLC
- Sun Pharma Industries Ltd
- Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc
- Accordhealthcare
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Merz Therapeutics
- XION GmbH
- PENTAX Medical
- Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd
Report Findings
Drivers
- As achalasia affects the older age group population more as compared to the younger age group population, the aging population is expected to drive the growth of the achalasia treatment market
Restraints
- There is inadequate treatment information among healthcare providers about achalasia is expected to restrain the global achalasia treatment market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Achalasia Treatment Market Highlights
2.2. Achalasia Treatment Market Projection
2.3. Achalasia Treatment Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Achalasia Treatment Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Achalasia Treatment Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Type
3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Non-Surgical Treatment
3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Surgical Treatment
3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel
3.5.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Achalasia Treatment Market
4. Achalasia Treatment Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Achalasia Treatment Market by Drug Type
5.1. Nitrates
5.2. Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs)
5.3. Botulinum Toxin
5.4. Others
6. Global Achalasia Treatment Market by Non-Surgical Treatment
6.1. Botulinum Toxin Type A
6.2. Pneumatic Dilation
6.3. Others
7. Global Achalasia Treatment Market by Surgical Treatment
7.1. Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM)
7.2. Heller Myotomy
7.3. Others
8. Global Achalasia Treatment Market by Distribution Channel
8.1. Retail Pharmacies
8.2. Hospital Pharmacies
8.3. Online Pharmacies
9. Global Achalasia Treatment Market by Region 2021-2027
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America Achalasia Treatment Market by Drug Type
9.1.2. North America Achalasia Treatment Market by Non-Surgical Treatment
9.1.3. North America Achalasia Treatment Market by Surgical Treatment
9.1.4. North America Achalasia Treatment Market by Distribution Channel
9.1.5. North America Achalasia Treatment Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.4. RoW
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Achalasia Treatment Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwvszn
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005642/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/20/2022 08:44 AM/DISC: 04/20/2022 08:44 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005642/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.