Achievers, a global leader in employee experience solutions, today announced that the company has been recognized as part of the 2022 Great Place to Work® Program in a variety of categories. The company was recognized as a global leader by Great Place to Work® for its leadership around hybrid work, diversity, equity and inclusion, mental health awareness and corporate philanthropy, among many others.
As part of its commitment to employee health and wellbeing, the company is offering four extra fully paid days off, designated as recharge days, to all employees throughout 2022.
The 2021 Achievers Workforce Institute report, Empowering Employee Wellbeing in the New World of Work, found that employees are not getting the wellbeing support they need. Only a quarter of employees globally said their company supports employee wellbeing and just one in five said they feel physically and mentally healthy.
At Achievers, research guides the decisions and actions that the company makes, with employees top of mind. The data clearly shows that employees who feel supported to take care of their physical and mental wellbeing are 2.5 times more likely to feel a strong sense of belonging and be the most engaged.
“As we address stress in the workplace and strive to keep employee health and wellbeing top of mind, certifications and awards are an important part of demonstrating our commitments,” said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. “We also want to continuously reinforce our commitments with actions, such as additional time off to encourage our employees to recharge. We hope that these days allow our employees to close their laptops, disconnect from devices, and be intentional about their personal wellbeing.”
The Best Workplaces certification process leverages 30 years of research to evaluate and recognize the Achievers workplace culture as a leader in its industry. Certification is also the prerequisite to qualify for a variety of supplemental awards in key regions linked below.
- Canada
- 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 100-999 employees
- 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work
- 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Women
- 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 100-999 employees
- 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women
- 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion
- 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness
- 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Ontario
- 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back
- 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth
- 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Technology
- United Kingdom
Achievers’ employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization’s values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.
