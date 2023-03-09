NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, and its partner Project Destined, a social impact platform that provides students in underserved communities with training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real estate, today announced the launch of a training program focused on multifamily direct lending.
The eight-week bridge program will afford students based in New York City with training in origination, fundraising, underwriting and due diligence. Accepted fellows will have the opportunity to join weekly bridge program sessions, earn scholarships and network with ACRE executives. Through Project Destined’s partnerships with NYU’s Schack Institute of Real Estate and Columbia’s Graduate School of Real Estate, students can also pursue a financial modeling certification during the program’s duration.
ACRE is committed to responsible investing as a driving force behind achieving long-term growth and success for investors, communities, and the world at large. In addition to its partnership with Project Destined, the firm maintains a variety of active social impact initiatives in collaboration with local communities and organizations, including after-school and tutoring programs, food pantries, urban farms, support programs for youth and elderly, and financial support for residents of its properties.
“ACRE has always been a firm that plays an active role in fostering better outcomes for communities and the individuals that inhabit them, and we’re proud to apply those same values to our partnership with Project Destined,” said Daniel Jacobs, Managing Partner at ACRE. “We look forward to offering these promising young professionals the mentorship, guidance, and applicable skills related to multifamily lending to help them succeed, and ultimately create a stronger, more equitable future for the real estate industry.”
“We are excited to partner with ACRE to introduce this incredible group of students to potential careers in multifamily lending and private equity,” said Project Destined Co-Founder Cedric Bobo. “Our industry provides a broad range of career alternatives that also enable you to impact your community. Our partnership with ACRE will ensure that these students are aware of these opportunities and ready to take on that challenge.”
Since its founding in 2016, Project Destined has worked with more than 5,000 participants in 35 cities across the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom and Europe. ACRE joins a growing list of partners that includes Wells Fargo, JLL, Newmark, Greystar, Hines, Eastdil Secured, and Brookfield Properties.
About ACRE
ACRE is a vertically integrated private equity firm specializing in commercial real estate through active investments in both direct equity and debt capital markets as well as special situation opportunities. ACRE manages a global portfolio in excess of $3.4 billion concentrated in U.S. multifamily with holdings in the United Kingdom and Southeast Asia through separate verticals. ACRE has offices in Atlanta, New York, and Singapore.
About Project Destined
Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Project Destined partners with corporations, schools, and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and live courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and become stakeholders in their community. If you are interested in partnering, please visit https://bit.ly/3Lr5vUH. For more information, please visit projectdestined.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005631/en/
CONTACT: Audrey Chaddick
Antenna Group
audrey.chaddick@antennagroup.com
415-977-1942
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE FINANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT
SOURCE: ACRE
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/09/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 03/09/2023 12:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005631/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.