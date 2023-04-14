DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 14, 2023--
The "Active Electronic Components Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Semiconductor Devices, Vacuum Tubes, Display Devices), By End-user (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global active electronic components market size is expected to reach USD 500.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
Active electronic components regulate the flow of electricity. There is at least one active electronic component in each kind of printed circuit board. Active electronic components include diodes such as Schottky diodes, LEDs, Zener diodes, and photodiodes, generators such as DC generators and alternators, and all different types of transistors such as FETs, JFET, bipolar junction transistors, and MOSFETs, voltage sources, and current sources.
The widespread usage of connected devices which requires a large amount of active electronic components and the continuously increasing demand for active electronic components in numerous sectors are some of the factors which are driving the growth of the active electronics market. New market expansion prospects are being opened by numerous manufacturers of active electronic components to develop new products and offer ground-breaking solutions to customers.
The convergence of connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, televisions, gaming consoles, home appliances, security systems, and smart meters has resulted in several breakthroughs in electronic components. It is expected to boost demand for IoT electrical components.
Many connected devices that run on batteries for months or years without needing to be replaced or maintained necessitate energy-efficient IoT end-node apps. The decreasing cost of components such as processors and sensors, together with the increased usage of wireless communication, has led to the creation of smart devices that can interact with one another without the need for human involvement.
The automotive industry is rapidly evolving, with technology combining automotive electrical components. Although fully autonomous cars are still a few years away, automobiles are growing more complicated as they incorporate electrification, networking, Artificial Intelligence sensors, and integrated software. The average combustion engine car now has between 2,000 and 3,000 capacitors. This figure is projected to grow as more services get electrified. Because of liability restrictions and higher warranties, automotive electronic components are more expensive.
To attract more customers, automotive manufacturers worldwide are concentrating on integrating numerous electronics and technology into their products. The growing popularity of premium and ultra-luxury automobiles is positively impacting the adoption of active electronic components in the automotive industry.
In July 2022, NXP Semiconductors announced a collaboration agreement with Hon Hai Technology Group to create platforms for a new generation of smart connected automobiles. Hon Hai, an electronics manufacturer and technology solution provider, aims to leverage NXP's automotive technology portfolio and long-standing experience in safety and security to offer architectural innovation and platforms for electrification, connectivity, and safe autonomous driving.
Active Electronic Components Market Report Highlights
- The semiconductor segment is expected to hold the largest market share and expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030
- The consumer electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period
- India, China, and Japan are the main source market for active electronic components
Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook
- Market Lineage Outlook
- Active Electronic Components Market - Value Chain Analysis
- Active Electronic Components Market Dynamics
- Active Electronic Components Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Active Electronic Components Market - PEST Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Active Electronic Components Market Competitive Landscape
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Texas Instrument Incorporated
- Toshiba Corporation
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
- Intel Corporation
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Broadcom Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
