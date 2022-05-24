The United States had a 52% increase in “active shooter” incidents during 2021, according to FBI data.
The report was released this week, nine days after a white nationalist targeted Black shoppers at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. and killed 10 and a day before 14 students and a teacher were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, about 83 miles west of San Antonio.
The FBI found 61 incidents in 30 states during the year—nearly one-fifth of which were also mass killings. The entirety of the shootings killed 103 and wounded 140.
The year 2020, which saw pandemic restrictions in many states for much of the year, had 40 incidents to go with 38 killed and 126 wounded. The bureau noted 2017 had 31 and 2018 and 2019 each had 30.
The independent research organization Education Week described Tuesday’s shooting in Texas the 27th school shooting of the year.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
