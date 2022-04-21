SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) today announced the election of Lulu Cheng Meservey to the Company’s Board of Directors. In addition, the Company announced that Kerry Carr will be nominated for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at Activision Blizzard’s 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2022 Annual Meeting”).
Ms. Meservey joined the Board on April 16 and is serving on the Workplace Responsibility Committee. Ms. Meservey will stand for re-election to the Board at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting. If elected, Ms. Carr will serve on the Audit Committee.
Hendrik J. Hartong III and Casey Wasserman have chosen not to stand for re-election at the 2022 Annual Meeting. Their service as directors will conclude upon the election of directors at the 2022 Annual Meeting.
“The addition of Lulu as a director and Kerry as a director nominee is a continuation of our Board refreshment process and underscores our commitment to broadening the skills, experiences, and diverse backgrounds of our directors,” said Robert Morgado, Lead Independent Director. “On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Henk and Casey for their commitment to Activision Blizzard over the years. Their strategic leadership and counsel have been invaluable, and we are extremely grateful to them both.”
Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard, said, “Lulu and Kerry will add important skills and experience as we continue to focus on building an exemplary workplace to make great games.”
Ms. Meservey said, “It is a privilege to join Activision Blizzard’s Board at such a crucial juncture in the Company’s history, as big opportunities lie ahead and the mission to connect people around the world is more important than ever. I look forward to bringing my experience to the Company as it delivers on key priorities for employees, shareholders, and players worldwide.”
Ms. Carr said, “I am excited about the prospect of joining the Board of Activision Blizzard, a world-class entertainment company with a great foundation and significant opportunity ahead. The Company has made some important strategic and cultural advances and I hope to be elected so I can be part of the efforts to further progress the company’s plans for the future.”
About Lulu Cheng Meservey
Ms. Meservey is the Vice President of Communications at Substack, an online platform for independent publishers of newsletters and podcasts, a role she has held since June 2021. Prior to joining Substack, Ms. Meservey co-founded the communications agency TrailRunner International and served as its Chief Operating Officer from May 2016 to January 2021 and as its President from January 2021 to June 2021. From 2013 to 2016, Ms. Meservey worked in the office of the chairman at McLarty Associates, a global strategic advisory firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., and she continued to serve as an advisor from 2016 to 2021. Her prior experience includes positions with the World Bank, where she advised on international open data initiatives, the MIT Lincoln Laboratory, where she worked on an international framework of norms in cyberspace, and as a financial analyst at J.P. Morgan. Ms. Meservey holds a B.A. in political science from Yale University and an M.A. in law and diplomacy from The Fletcher School at Tufts University.
About Kerry Carr
Ms. Carr is the Senior Vice President Global Performance Management, Revenue Growth Management and Shared Services at Bacardi Limited, a privately held spirits company. She has held the role of Senior Vice President Global Performance Management since April 2020, and in April 2021, became the Senior Vice President Global Performance Management, Revenue Growth Management and Shared Services and was appointed to the CEO's Global Leadership Team. Prior to that, Ms. Carr served as Global Senior Vice President—Continuous Improvement and Special Projects from 2014 until 2020 at Bacardi. Ms. Carr held a number of positions in finance, operations, supply chain and organizational design before joining Bacardi, including serving as: Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer at Kid Brands, Inc. from 2012 to 2014; in positions of increasing responsibility in finance and operations at Avon Products, Inc. from 2003 to 2012; Vice President of Internal Audit and Corporate Security at AT&T Inc. from 2001 to 2003; Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at ABC Television Stations and Radio Group from 1999 to 2001; Vice President Worldwide Management Audit and International Labor Standards Compliance at The Walt Disney Company from 1996 to 1999; Vice President of Internal Audit at Capital Cities/ABC, Inc. from 1991 to 1996; and various financial management and audit roles at Deloitte & Touche from 1985 to 1991. Ms. Carr holds a B.B.A. in public accounting from Hofstra University.
About Activision Blizzard
Our mission, to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment, has never been more important. Through communities rooted in our video game franchises we enable hundreds of millions of people to experience joy, thrill and achievement. We enable social connections through the lens of fun, and we foster purpose and a sense of accomplishment through healthy competition. Like sport, but with greater accessibility, our players can find purpose and meaning through competitive gaming. Video games, unlike any other social or entertainment media, have the ability to break down the barriers that can inhibit tolerance and understanding. Celebrating differences is at the core of our culture and ensures we can create games for players of diverse backgrounds in the 190 countries our games are played.
As a member of the Fortune 500 and as a component company of the S&P 500, we have an extraordinary track record of delivering superior shareholder returns for over 30 years.
Our enduring franchises are some of the world’s most popular, including Call of Duty®, Crash Bandicoot™, Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Diablo®, StarCraft®, Candy Crush™, Bubble Witch™, Pet Rescue™ and Farm Heroes™. Our sustained success has enabled the company to support corporate social responsibility initiatives that are directly tied to our franchises. As an example, our Call of Duty Endowment has helped find employment for over 90,000 veterans.
Learn more information about Activision Blizzard and how we connect and engage the world through epic entertainment on the company's website, www.activisionblizzard.com.
