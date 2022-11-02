DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
The "Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market, by Drug Type, by Infection Type, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections are a collection of common types of infection including abscesses, cellulitis, and wound infections, which requires an immediate effective antibacterial treatment as part of a timely and careful management.
Drug-resistant bacteria such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus causing acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections are more challenging to treat due to lack of availability of effective antibiotics. Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections may be acquired through hospitals, as well as community. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus may appear in a community among younger people who had not been previously exposed to hospitals or healthcare institutions, who may instead have been colonized through sporting activities, crowding, and intravenous drug abuse.
Market Dynamics
Market players are acquiring drug distribution rights in various countries, which is expected to drive the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market, over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, Sandoz, a pharmaceutical company acquired distribution rights of daptomycin 500mg injection and fosaprepitant 150mg for injection in the U.S. from BE Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company. This step was taken to strengthen the company's plan to grow its injectable portfolio and contributions in the hospital. Daptomycin is a naturally occurring lipopeptide antibiotic used in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.
Increasing research and development by the key players for the development of new drugs to treat global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections is expected to propel growth of the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market. For instance, on September 28, 2020, TenNor Therapeutics Limited, a global clinical-stage company completed Phase II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of TNP-2092 to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection in adults. TNP-2092 was compared to vancomycin in a double-blind randomized, phase-II clinical trial for the treatment of confirmed or suspected Gram-positive ABSSSI. The study has been completed, and results are awaited.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market, By Drug Type:
- Oral & Parenteral Antibiotics
- Oritavancin
- Delafloxacin
- Vancomycin
- Daptomycin
- Dalbavancin
- Ceftaroline
- Linezolid
- Tedizolid
- Clindamycin
- Others (Rifampin, Doxycycline, Minocycline, Trimethoprim-Sulfa Methoxazol, etc.)
- Topical Antibiotics
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Fusidic Acid
- Mupirocin
- Retapamulin
- Povidone-Iodine
Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market, By Infection Type:
- Hospital Acquired ABSSSI
- Community Acquired ABSSSI
Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market, By Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Topical
Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- India
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd,
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Sandoz Inc.
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.
- Accord Healthcare Ltd.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Overview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market, By Drug Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
6. Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market, By Infection Type, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
7. Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
8. Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
9. Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rb0mwm
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005889/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/02/2022 01:24 PM/DISC: 11/02/2022 01:24 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005889/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.