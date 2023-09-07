DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2023--
The American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) proudly announces the launch of a new Fellowship Program, a transformative initiative designed to advance veterinary expertise and foster collaborative excellence in the field of veterinary internal medicine.
ACVIM is committed to shaping the future of veterinary medicine. The ACVIM Fellowship Program fosters the professional development of an ACVIM Diplomate looking to achieve a level of expertise and mastery in a focused field or discipline. The Fellowship Program will enable ACVIM to approve programs from any private practice or academic institution, not individuals, that meet a set of established criteria. It will also allow specialists to gain distinction by using the FACVIM credential followed by the particular domain of study [e.g., FACVIM (Gastroenterology)] upon completion of an approved program.
Key benefits of the ACVIM Fellowship Program include:
- Participants Will Enhance Their Credibility: ACVIM Diplomates who complete a Fellowship Program will be set apart as experts in a specific area of study. Animal owners looking for specialized care will know that additional training criteria have been achieved, making the Fellow an expert in a more narrow field.
- Institutions That Provide Programs Can Attract Top Quality Trainees: By providing specific training programs unique to a specialized area of study, they will be considered prestigious in the profession.
- Making a Significant Contribution to Advancing Veterinary Internal Medicine: The ACVIM Fellowship Program is not just about individual growth; it’s about contributing to the global advancement of veterinary medicine. Fellows will be empowered to shape the future of the veterinary internal medicine specialty field through the completion of an approved program.
"The ACVIM Fellowship Program represents a bold step towards redefining the boundaries of veterinary internal medicine,” said Chair of the Fellowship Committee, Keith Richter, DVM, MSEL, DACVIM (SAIM). “It's a unique opportunity for passionate professionals to further their careers, collaborate with thought leaders, and drive innovation in their chosen field."
Applications for the ACVIM Fellowship Program are now being accepted. Visit the ACVIM website at https://www.acvim.org/resources-for/diplomates/fellowship-program/ to learn more about the program, eligibility criteria, and application process.
About ACVIM
Based in Englewood, Colorado, the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) is the certifying organization for veterinary specialists in cardiology, large animal internal medicine, neurology, nutrition, oncology, and small animal internal medicine. With more than 3,200 members, the ACVIM is dedicated to improving the lives of animals and people through the education, training and certification of specialists in veterinary internal medicine, discovery and dissemination of new medical knowledge, and increasing public awareness of advances in veterinary medical care. ACVIM.org
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907747108/en/
CONTACT: April Sramek
Senior Manager Marketing & Communications
303.231.9933 ext. 122 |April@ACVIM.org
KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH CONSUMER HEALTH PETS VETERINARY
SOURCE: American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/07/2023 07:00 AM/DISC: 09/07/2023 06:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907747108/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.