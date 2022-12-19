NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2022--
The Ad Hoc Group of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Bondholders (the “Ad Hoc Group”), which holds nearly 50% of the $8.3 billion of outstanding bonds issued by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”), today released additional information produced in the recently terminated mediation with the Financial Oversight and Management Board (“FOMB”).
Upon the termination of mediation, the Ad Hoc Group requested that additional materials shared during mediation be publicly disclosed, which the FOMB declined to do. Pursuant to the terms of its non-disclosure agreement, the Ad Hoc Group is making the following materials public:
- Analysis Group Presentation on the Share of Wallet Analysis, focused on errors made in McKinsey & Company’s share of wallet analysis: https://bit.ly/3PBQgdG
- Analysis Group Presentation on the Share of Wallet Analysis, focused on households earning $10,000-$20,000 on an annual basis: https://bit.ly/3Yqc006
