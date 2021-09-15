LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2021--
Ad.net, a leading provider of digital performance advertising through intent-driven marketing for brands and agencies, today announced the hiring of Brandon Caudill as Senior Vice President of Business Development. In his newly appointed role, Caudill will grow the supply side of Ad.net's business with a focus on traditional media companies. Caudill brings his strategic vision to the product innovation and development side, and will report to Jon Waterman, Ad.net’s Chief Executive Officer.
Prior to joining Ad.net Caudill was an early single digit employee at ZergNet, a growing digital media and content intelligence company that works with big-name publishers like AOL, Townsquare Media, and USA Today Sports Media. At ZergNet, Caudill was responsible for growth and adoption of ZergNet’s content recommendation product along with monetization of the company’s portfolio of owned and operated assets. Caudill was part of the leadership team overseeing a growing team of over 150 employees, and his direct experience in the media publishing space will help Ad.net to scale near-term growth and seize new market share.
“We are excited for Brandon to join us during this pivotal moment in Ad.net’s evolution, and have him lead business development efforts to grow our supply partnerships,” said Jon Waterman, CEO of Ad.net. “Marketers today are increasingly looking at performance-driven ways of boosting ROI, and capitalizing on getting users at the point of intent. Brandon’s seasoned experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset to our team. We are confident his knowledge will allow us to bring new solutions to the marketplace, scale the robust demand stack we have built, and further cement Ad.net as the market leader in user intent-driven ad performance.”
Ad.net has a lengthy track record of productive and long-term relationships with brands and agencies. Caudill’s knowledge and large scale publishing relationships will allow the company to drive a new suite of products that will solve a lot of challenges digital publishers are facing, including the deprecation of third-party cookies.
“As Ad.net continues to establish itself as a performance-driven marketing leader, I am eager to leverage my relationships with supply side and editorial publishers to drive new opportunities and monetization strategies that provide a tangible business impact,” said Caudill. “This is a great opportunity to help build and scale a fast-growing organization, and I am eager to help the senior leadership team drive the company forward.”
Ad.net recently joined forces with Clarion Capital Partners to accelerate product innovation, and drive new customer acquisition strategies to meet the growing demand of its customer base. Ad.net is committed to developing additional solutions and ensuring exceptional service for companies ranging from Fortune 500 brands to SMBs. Alongside CEO Jon Waterman and the rest of the Ad.net team, Caudill will help develop a suite of new intent-based products focused on digital publishers and media companies.
About Ad.net
Ad.net extends the campaigns of advertisers from traditional search engines and leverages a proprietary technology stack to help brands acquire new customers in an efficient and scalable manner. Ad.net is committed to developing additional solutions and ensuring exceptional service to be at the forefront of the digital advertising needs of advertisers ranging from Fortune 100 brands to SMBs. Ad.net is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Additional information on Ad.net can be found at https://www.ad.net/.
