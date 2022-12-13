FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--
Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., announces Adam Klaers as its Executive Vice President.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005050/en/
Industry expert, Adam Klaers joins Roy Rogers Restaurants as Executive Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)
“Adam is an exciting new addition to the Roy Rogers leadership team and family,” says Roy Rogers Co-President Jim Plamondon. “He has a great track record in our quick service industry, and I’m confident that his strategic vision and proven leadership will strengthen our growing system and increase our sales and profitability.”
As Executive Vice President, Klaers will concentrate on optimizing performance of existing company and franchise locations, while also positioning the brand to grow in new markets.
“I’ve had a long career in the restaurant franchising space and I’m excited to use my previous experience and passion to help develop the Roy Rogers brand,” says Klaers. “There is a great team in place and a lot of appeal for the brand among our guests. I look forward to drawing on these strengths to help make the brand an even more successful legacy, today and long into the future.”
Previously, Klaers served as Regional Vice President for TOMS King, a Burger King franchise group, responsible for overseeing 60 of their locations, covering an area from Pittsburgh, PA to Richmond, VA and was charged with implementing a number of strategic initiatives. He also spent four years as Director of Operations for Chipotle, leading 9 District Managers and over 65 locations and served as Regional Director of Operations for a 90-unit Great American Cookie Co. franchise group, and multi-unit manager for Taco Bell, a YUM Brands company.
Roy Rogers is currently enjoying a resurgence across its 42 locations in six Mid-Atlantic states. Early next year, the One Holland group will open the first of ten units planned in greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, bringing the brand’s crowd-pleasing menu of USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers to guests in the Ohio Valley. For more information on Roy Rogers Restaurants, visit www.royrogersrestaurants.com.
About Roy Rogers ® Restaurants:
Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers ® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar ®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 25 company-owned restaurants and 17 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at https://www.roysfranchising.com/ or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at jbriglia@royrogersrestaurants.com or (240) 405-6205.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005050/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Rachel Jimenez
Trevelino/Keller
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO MARYLAND KENTUCKY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: Roy Rogers Restaurants
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/13/2022 07:45 AM/DISC: 12/13/2022 07:45 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005050/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.