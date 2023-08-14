SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
Qatalyst Group, a leading technology-focused independent investment bank, announced today that Adam Meister has joined the Firm as a Managing Director, bolstering Qatalyst’s industry leading software advisory practice. Mr. Meister, who most recently was CFO of Clari, the revenue software platform, will be based at Qatalyst’s San Francisco headquarters and will advise technology companies and private investment firms on mergers & acquisitions in the software sector globally.
George Boutros, Chief Executive Officer of Qatalyst Group, said: “Having recently worked with Adam as a client of the firm, I am particularly excited to welcome him to the Qatalyst team. We expect that continued innovation and growth across the software sector will drive meaningful investment and consolidation in the years ahead. Adam will augment our industry leading team that provides differentiated, high impact advice to established and emerging leaders across the industry.”
Mr. Meister said: “I’ve always had tremendous respect for Qatalyst – both as a former competitor and as a client – and am confident the perspective I’ve gained over the last several years as a CFO will be valuable to software clients across the landscape.”
Mr. Meister has over fifteen years of experience in the software ecosystem. Prior to being CFO at Clari, Mr. Meister was the CFO of Talend, a cloud data integration software company, and prior to Talend, Mr. Meister spent ten years as an advisor in investment banking, most recently as a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, advising software companies.
Since its founding in March 2008, Qatalyst has advised on over 200 M&A transactions, with total transaction volume of over $650 billion. The firm has advised on 10 of the 13 largest cloud software deals of all time, and 5 of the 9 largest enterprise software deals. Notable transactions include the sale of Slack to Salesforce for $29.2 billion, the sale of Afterpay to Block for $29.0 billion, the sale of LinkedIn to Microsoft for $28.1 billion, the pending sale of Figma to Adobe for $22.3 billion, the sale of CA to Broadcom for $18.9 billion, the sale of Citrix to Vista for $16.5 billion, the sale of Mailchimp to Intuit for $12.0 billion, the sale of Anaplan to Thoma Bravo for $10.4 billion, and the sale of Zendesk to Hellman & Friedman and Permira for $10.2 billion.
Qatalyst Group is a technology-focused independent investment bank headquartered in San Francisco, California. Qatalyst Partners, its advisory business, provides high impact strategic and financial advice to senior management and boards of established and emerging technology leaders on matters crucial to their growth and success. Qatalyst’s advisors combine an extensive network of relationships with deep industry knowledge and seasoned transaction expertise to deliver a superior, senior level of service for clients who value experience, judgment, candor, and insight.
