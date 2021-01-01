BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Montana State to a 96-67 win over Montana-Western on Friday.
Jubrile Belo had 19 points for Montana State (3-3). Xavier Bishop added 12 points and Nick Gazelas had 11 points.
Jamal Stephenson had 18 points for the Bulldogs. Tanner Haverfield added 14 points and Max Clark had 13 points.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com