AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter Results and Highlights

  • Net revenue was $744.6 million compared to $706.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 5.4%, including 17.6% growth in our Sleep categories.
  • Non-acquired growth was 4.7%.
  • Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. was $15.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $134.0 million, compared to $137.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2.7%.
  • Cash flow from operations was $140.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase from $66.5 million during the comparable period in 2022.

Management Commentary

Steve Griggs, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with the performance of our Sleep business, which generated 17.6% of net revenue growth year-on-year. We have also seen a rebound in our Respiratory business as we have exited the pandemic. However, the strength in these businesses was partially offset by a decline in our Diabetes business, largely driven by the pump and supplies categories.

As we are seeing stabilization in the organization post-pandemic and post-Philips recall, we are taking the appropriate steps. As such, we have ratified a cost management program aimed at revamping our supply chain infrastructure, rationalizing our real estate footprint, and restructuring our operating model to pre-pandemic levels.

While the first quarter did not meet our expectations, we believe the initiatives are in place to meet our original full-year financial goals.”

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and related services. The Company provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to challenges in their activities of daily living, and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors, reaching more than 3.9 million patients annually in all 50 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations and the Company’s acquisition pipeline. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of AdaptHealth management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which the Company may become a party or governmental investigations to which the Company may become subject that could interrupt or limit the Company’s operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in the Company’s customers’ preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector. A further description of such risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently knows or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Financial Guidance

This release contains non-GAAP financial guidance, which is adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis. These non-GAAP items are adjusted after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods.

The Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, which are financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, to analyze its financial results and believes that they are useful to investors, as a supplement to U.S. GAAP measures.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s financial performance. The Company uses this metric as the profitability measure in its incentive compensation plans that have a profitability component and to evaluate acquisition opportunities, where it is most often used for purposes of contingent consideration arrangements.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

The Company uses free cash flow in its operational and financial decision-making and believes free cash flow is useful to investors because similar measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, ratings agencies and other interested parties to evaluate the Company's competitors and to measure the ability of companies to service their debt. The Company's presentation of free cash flow should not be construed as a measure of liquidity or discretionary cash available to the Company to fund its cash needs, including investing in the growth of its business and meeting its obligations.

There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company’s non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items, including equity-based compensation expense, transaction costs, changes in fair value of the warrant liability, and other non-recurring items of expense or income in full year 2023. As a result, reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company’s future GAAP results.

In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial guidance in this release excludes the impact of any potential additional future strategic acquisitions and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified. The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.

 

ADAPTHEALTH CORP.

 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

101,401

 

$

46,272

Accounts receivable

 

 

353,226

 

 

359,146

Inventory

 

 

136,018

 

 

127,754

Prepaid and other current assets

 

 

56,080

 

 

52,136

Total current assets

 

 

646,725

 

 

585,308

Equipment and other fixed assets, net

 

 

503,423

 

 

487,079

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

123,023

 

 

129,506

Finance lease right-of-use assets

 

 

7,403

 

 

5,423

Goodwill

 

 

3,545,361

 

 

3,545,297

Identifiable intangible assets, net

 

 

152,774

 

 

162,773

Other assets

 

 

19,665

 

 

22,415

Deferred tax assets

 

 

285,064

 

 

281,786

Total Assets

 

$

5,283,438

 

$

5,219,587

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

401,346

 

$

337,498

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

40,000

 

 

35,000

Current portion of operating lease obligations

 

 

29,711

 

 

30,001

Current portion of finance lease obligations

 

 

2,248

 

 

2,211

Contract liabilities

 

 

32,409

 

 

31,641

Other liabilities

 

 

18,763

 

 

19,863

Total current liabilities

 

 

524,477

 

 

456,214

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

 

2,169,445

 

 

2,153,267

Operating lease obligations, less current portion

 

 

97,237

 

 

104,394

Finance lease obligations, less current portion

 

 

5,338

 

 

3,950

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

302,894

 

 

305,501

Warrant liability

 

 

16,589

 

 

38,503

Total Liabilities

 

 

3,115,980

 

 

3,061,829

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

 

2,167,458

 

 

2,157,758

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

5,283,438

 

$

5,219,587

 

ADAPTHEALTH CORP.

 Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net revenue

$

744,626

 

 

$

706,203

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

Cost of net revenue

 

655,396

 

 

 

597,122

 

General and administrative expenses

 

47,521

 

 

 

41,444

 

Depreciation and amortization, excluding patient equipment depreciation

 

15,532

 

 

 

16,085

 

Total costs and expenses

 

718,449

 

 

 

654,651

 

Operating income

 

26,177

 

 

 

51,552

 

Interest expense, net

 

31,955

 

 

 

24,776

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

(21,914

)

 

 

(26,717

)

Other loss, net

 

1,175

 

 

 

5,660

 

Income before income taxes

 

14,961

 

 

 

47,833

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(1,714

)

 

 

5,603

 

Net income

 

16,675

 

 

 

42,230

 

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

968

 

 

 

480

 

Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp.

$

15,707

 

 

$

41,750

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

 

134,525

 

 

 

134,023

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

 

135,976

 

 

 

138,483

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per share

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.29

 

Diluted net (loss) income per share

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

ADAPTHEALTH CORP.

 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended
 March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

16,675

 

 

$

42,230

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization, including patient equipment depreciation

 

93,813

 

 

 

77,030

 

Equity-based compensation

 

5,916

 

 

 

5,502

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

(21,914

)

 

 

(26,717

)

Reduction in the carrying amount of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

8,486

 

 

 

7,484

 

Reduction in the carrying amount of finance lease right-of-use assets

 

427

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

(2,327

)

 

 

4,303

 

Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net of reclassification adjustment

 

(579

)

 

 

(726

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

1,309

 

 

 

1,309

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

5,920

 

 

 

(9,481

)

Inventory

 

(8,149

)

 

 

21,331

 

Prepaid and other assets

 

(4,503

)

 

 

12,237

 

Operating lease obligations

 

(9,451

)

 

 

(7,420

)

Operating liabilities

 

54,625

 

 

 

(60,631

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

140,248

 

 

 

66,451

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of equipment and other fixed assets

 

(89,120

)

 

 

(77,166

)

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(447

)

 

 

(2,932

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(89,567

)

 

 

(80,098

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt

 

50,000

 

 

 

 

Repayments on long-term debt

 

(30,000

)

 

 

(5,000

)

Repayments of finance lease obligations

 

(981

)

 

 

(8,156

)

Payments for shares purchased under share repurchase program

 

(9,224

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

 

 

 

723

 

Proceeds received in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

1,021

 

 

 

753

 

Payments relating to the Tax Receivable Agreement

 

(3,202

)

 

 

 

Payments for tax withholdings from restricted stock vesting and stock option exercises

 

(2,492

)

 

 

(1,269

)

Payments of contingent consideration and deferred purchase price from acquisitions

 

(674

)

 

 

(3,603

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

4,448

 

 

 

(16,552

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

 

55,129

 

 

 

(30,199

)

Cash at beginning of period

 

46,272

 

 

 

149,627

 

Cash at end of period

$

101,401

 

 

$

119,428

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

This press release presents AdaptHealth’s EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

AdaptHealth defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to AdaptHealth Corp., plus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization, including patient equipment depreciation.

AdaptHealth defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above), plus equity-based compensation expense, transaction costs, change in fair value of the warrant liability, and certain other non-recurring items of expense or income.

The following unaudited table presents the reconciliation of net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

 

Three months ended

(in thousands)

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp.

$

15,707

 

 

$

41,750

 

Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

968

 

 

 

480

 

Interest expense, net

 

31,955

 

 

 

24,776

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(1,714

)

 

 

5,603

 

Depreciation and amortization, including patient equipment depreciation

 

93,813

 

 

 

77,030

 

EBITDA

 

140,729

 

 

 

149,639

 

Equity-based compensation expense (a)

 

5,916

 

 

 

5,502

 

Transaction costs (b)

 

192

 

 

 

3,108

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability (c)

 

(21,914

)

 

 

(26,717

)

Other non-recurring expense, net (d)

 

9,041

 

 

 

6,112

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

133,964

 

 

$

137,644

 

 

(a)

Represents equity-based compensation expense for awards granted to employees and non-employee directors.

 

(b)

Represents transaction costs and expenses related to integration efforts related to acquisitions.

 

(c)

Represents a non-cash gain for the change in the estimated fair value of the warrant liability.

 

(d)

The 2023 period consists of $7.1 million of expenses associated with litigation, $1.2 million of consulting expenses associated with systems implementation activities, and $0.7 million of other non-recurring expenses. The 2022 period consists of a $4.5 million expense related to changes in AdapthHealth's estimated liability related to its Tax Receivable Agreement, $0.5 million of expenses associated with litigation, a $0.8 million loss related to the write-off of an investment, and $0.3 million of net other non-recurring expenses.

Free Cash Flow

This press release presents AdaptHealth’s Free Cash Flow for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

AdaptHealth defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of equipment and other fixed assets.

The following unaudited table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to the free cash flow measure for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

 

 

Three months ended

(in thousands)

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

140,248

 

 

$

66,451

 

Purchases of equipment and other fixed assets

 

 

(89,120

)

 

 

(77,166

)

Free cash flow

 

$

51,128

 

 

$

(10,715

)

 

