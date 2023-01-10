WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--
Add at the end of the last paragraph of the release: Learn more about Children First Pediatrics' story here.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005015/en/
The updated release reads:
ECLINICALWORKS HEDIS DASHBOARD HELPS CHILDREN FIRST PEDIATRICS ACHIEVE 90% COMPLIANCE RATE AND IMPROVE QUALITY WITH VALUE-BASED CARE MODEL
Population health dashboard improved process automation, compliance and cost savings for medical home serving 9,700 patients
eClinicalWorks ®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced today that Children First Pediatrics —a National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) based in Silver Spring and Rockville, Maryland—reported successful process automation, increased patient compliance and general cost savings using eClinicalWorks HEDIS ®.
HEDIS, the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set, is an essential tool for measuring and analyzing the effectiveness of population health planning efforts. The value-based care (VBC) model is key in providing proactive, holistic, and data-driven care that prioritizes value of care and healthier patient populations. The eClinicalWorks HEDIS dashboard helps providers track compliance across their patient population by integrating point-of-care alerts and patient reminders. Additionally, providers can use HEDIS Analytics to evaluate gaps in care, engage non-compliant patients and set thresholds to measure group performance, helping practices achieve their population health goals. By using the eClinicalWorks HEDIS dashboard, Children First Pediatrics' compliance rate has increased to 90%.
“In 2016, when we applied for our PCMH accreditation, we needed to streamline our operations so we could better evaluate and address our patients’ needs,” said Rachel Bakersmith, Practice Administrator Children First Pediatrics. “With HEDIS we were able to compile all relevant patient data in an easy-to-use dashboard and see which of our patients were missing well visits, due for shots or needed additional screening. This process automation helped us achieve our PCMH accreditation and continues to help our staff exceed care standards.”
“Visibility into population health data is essential for patient-centric care,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “However, with continued staffing shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, many practices don’t have the resources to run reports manually. Children First Pediatrics’ success with HEDIS emphasizes that process automation and moving from a fee-for-service to value-based models can result in positive patient and practice outcomes.” Learn more about Children First Pediatrics' story here.
About Children First Pediatrics
Children First Pediatrics is a two-location pediatric practice in Silver Spring and Rockville, Maryland. Founded in 1968, the practice now has eight general pediatricians and nurse practitioners, five therapists and several specialty providers. Children First Pediatric received its National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) certification in 2016. For more information, visit www.childrenfirstpediatrics.com or follow the practice on Facebook or Twitter.
About eClinicalWorks
eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005015/en/
CONTACT: eClinicalWorks
Bhakti Shah
508-330-6935
Bhakti.Shah@eclinicalworks.com
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH HOSPITALS HEALTH
SOURCE: eClinicalWorks
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/10/2023 11:16 AM/DISC: 01/10/2023 11:16 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005015/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.