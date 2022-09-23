CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022--
Cornerstone Building Brands, the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that President and CEO Rose Lee was named a 2022 Pinnacle Award recipient by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC). The Pinnacle Award recognizes individuals widely acknowledged as leaders in their fields and at the top of their professional careers. It is the highest honor of the AABDC’s annual Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards program. As a Pinnacle Award recipient, Lee joins a prestigious group of more than 30 prominent Asian American business leaders who have been recognized since the award’s inception in 2004.
“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized alongside such accomplished peers. As the AABDC marks its 21st anniversary, this award underscores the dedication and impact of Asian American business leaders across many industries,” said Lee. “I draw strength from this community as I work to ensure the continued success of Cornerstone Building Brands and advance the contribution and visibility of Asian American business leaders. I also congratulate my fellow Pinnacle Award winner, Reshma Kewalramani, and all the 2022 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award recipients.”
“Rose Lee is an accomplished member of a select group of CEOs who are not just Asian Americans, but also female. Rose is accustomed to being one of the few, whether as an aerospace engineer or steadily rising through the business leadership ranks in manufacturing industries traditionally dominated by men,” said John Wang, founder and president of the Asian American Business Development Center. “AABDC is pleased to have selected Rose for the Pinnacle Award in 2022. I know she works tirelessly to shine in her leadership role while striving to close the gender gap in her industry and to promote a workplace that is diverse and equitable.”
Lee has served as President and CEO and a member of the board of directors of Cornerstone Building Brands since September 2021. Lee is the first female Korean American CEO of a Fortune 1000 company and will chair The Manufacturing Institute’s Women MAKE America Initiative in 2023, where she currently serves as vice chair. She is also an independent board member of Honeywell and was recently named to the National Association of Manufacturers board of directors.
Prior to joining Cornerstone Building Brands, Lee was President of DuPont Water & Protection reporting segment. Earlier in her career, Lee held senior leadership positions at Saint-Gobain, Booz Allen & Hamilton and Pratt & Whitney.
