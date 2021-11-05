ADDING MULTIMEDIA Hyliion Announces Nationwide Hypertruck ERX Marketing Roadshow Kickoff

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2021--
Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that it has begun its nationwide Hypertruck ERX Marketing Roadshow, which will include visits with several Hypertruck Innovation Council members. The roadshow will be an opportunity for Hyliion to showcase the Hypertruck ERX pre-production demo unit, its next generation electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator, enabling long-range hauling and quick refueling, and allowing fleets to potentially reach net-negative carbon emissions. The first stop on the tour will be the Wegmans Food Markets (“Wegmans”) headquarters in Rochester, NY on November 10th and 11th, 2021.
One of Hyliion’s recently completed Hypertruck ERX demonstration units will travel to the Wegmans facility for a two-day event featuring on-road demonstrations and ride-alongs. Representatives from Hyliion will provide in-depth education on the solution’s features and benefits, including the potential to support fleets’ decarbonization goals and to reduce total cost of ownership.
“We are excited to announce the launch of our nationwide Hypertruck ERX Roadshow with the first stop at the Wegmans headquarters in Rochester,” said Hyliion founder and CEO Thomas Healy. “This is a major step forward in our Hypertruck ERX commercialization process. We look forward to receiving feedback from these industry leaders and valued Council members as we continue to develop products to power today’s fleets with the solutions of the future.”
“Hyliion is particularly proud to play an important role in supporting Wegmans’ long-term commitment to sustainability and decarbonization. We aim to be the partner of choice for fleets on their journey to net-negative carbon emissions,” Healy added.
With over 100 stores across seven states, Wegmans has invested in numerous sustainability initiatives including a focus on reducing their carbon footprint. The regional supermarket chain has already seen success with the Hyliion products, with several of its operating trucks having been retrofitted with the Hyliion Hybrid solution over the last two years.
“Through the use of alternative fuels, electrification, and driver-efficiency initiatives, we have long focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and diesel fuel consumption in our truck fleet,” said Matt Harris, Wegmans sustainability manager for energy and fleet technology. “Collaborative partnerships with technology suppliers, like Hyliion, have played an important role in helping us achieve our fleet sustainability goals up to this point, and their continued innovation allows us to rethink the makeup of our fleet and what is truly possible in the future with the right combination of technologies. We’re excited for the opportunity to experience the Hypertruck ERX firsthand.”
Following the Wegmans stop, Hyliion will host similar ride-along events with additional Hypertruck Innovation Council members at its headquarters in Austin, TX in December, continuing to collect feedback that will be incorporated into future iterations of the Hypertruck ERX demo units. Hyliion is currently developing additional demonstration units that will be added to the marketing roadshow upon completion, allowing the company to offer more product demonstrations to more fleets.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE: HYLN) mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.
