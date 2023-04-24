ADDING MULTIMEDIA LIMBER Prosthetics & Orthotics Awarded $200,000+ in Funding at San Diego Angel Conference V with Relavo Winning at Least $150,000 and Athletiverse Receiving at Least a $75,000 Investment

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC), a University of San Diego (USD) Knauss School of Business program now in its fifth year that activates accredited angel investors and engages promising early-stage companies, today awarded three startups with angel funding for their potentially disruptive solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230422005016/en/
Three early-stage companies out of 106 applicants landed seed funding during the San Diego Angel Conference V (SDAC V) final pitch event on Saturday, April 22, on the University of San Diego campus. LIMBER Prosthetics & Orthotics received the highest amount – $200,000+ – and was also voted “People’s Choice” among the conference attendees. Relavo was a close runner up, receiving at least $150,000 in funding, and Athletiverse received at least a $75,000 investment from SDAC. Actual amount raised by the companies could increase as investors may elect to invest in the startups as individual investors. Other finalists vying for angel funding among SDAC’s group of accredited angel investors included Morari, pumpspotting, and Wave Therapeutics. (Photo: Business Wire)
LIMBER Prosthetics & Orthotics took the top prize with $200,000* in funding for its affordable, personalized prosthetics.
Runners up were awarded funding as follows:
Relavo - $150,000*
Athletiverse - $75,000*
The SDAC V people’s choice honor went to LIMBER Prosthetics & Orthotics.
*Actual amount raised by the finalists could increase as investors may elect to invest in the startups as individual investors.
Today’s conference, the culmination of seven months of activating accredited angel investors, providing educational events and mentoring for participating early-stage companies, was presented live to an audience at University of San Diego (USD) and live streamed by the San Diego Angel Conference to an audience from across the country.
LIMBER Prosthetics & Orthotics CEO Dr. Joshua Pelz says, “What an honor to present alongside the other finalists today and be selected to receive funding from the SDAC fund. This seed funding will enable us to move our product development forward. SDAC also provided us with invaluable mentoring and lessons on how to effectively communicate with angel investors, complete the due diligence process, and build a strong network of mentors, investors, and peers.”
SDAC V received 106 applications from early-stage companies for the 2022/2023 season. Accredited angel investors nationwide invested anywhere from $7,000 to $40,000 to form a collective SDAC V fund. The angel investors evaluated the 106 startups over three months to determine those most likely to succeed and make it to the final pitch for funding.
Finalists included:
SDAC partners with 30+ organizations in the startup ecosystem. These connections, combined with SDAC’s reputation for excellence, enables it to attract promising startups and manage a substantial investment fund. SDAC sponsors include USD, C3 Bank, Mintz, SDSU, Knobbe Martens, First Republic Bank, Coeptus Law,Aquillius, Clearpoint Agency, Seraf, and UCSD.
SDAC Founder Mysty Rusk says, “Securing an angel investment doesn’t require affluence, education, or wealth. It requires a smart solution to a real-world problem and an entrepreneur with tenacity and a tolerance for risk. SDAC’s main objectives are to activate accredited investors and fund innovative early-stage companies. USD’s Free Enterprise Institute, Brink SBDC, and SDAC collaborate seamlessly to provide the infrastructure to ‘Get to yes!’, and USD continues to lead in values-driven free enterprise, enabling an enduring network of entrepreneurs, partners, sponsors, and investors.”
*Actual amount invested depends on total dollars raised. Historically, investors have exceeded both the investment amount and number of companies funded.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230422005016/en/
CONTACT: Hilary McCarthy
774-364-1440
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES EDUCATION HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES START-UP CONTINUING UNIVERSITY
SOURCE: San Diego Angel Conference
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/24/2023 06:46 PM/DISC: 04/24/2023 06:46 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230422005016/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.