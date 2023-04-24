ADDING MULTIMEDIA LIMBER Prosthetics & Orthotics Awarded $200,000+ in Funding at San Diego Angel Conference V with Relavo Winning at Least $150,000 and Athletiverse Receiving at Least a $75,000 Investment

Three early-stage companies out of 106 applicants landed seed funding during the San Diego Angel Conference V (SDAC V) final pitch event on Saturday, April 22, on the University of San Diego campus. LIMBER Prosthetics & Orthotics received the highest amount – $200,000+ – and was also voted “People’s Choice” among the conference attendees. Relavo was a close runner up, receiving at least $150,000 in funding, and Athletiverse received at least a $75,000 investment from SDAC. Actual amount raised by the companies could increase as investors may elect to invest in the startups as individual investors. Other finalists vying for angel funding among SDAC’s group of accredited angel investors included Morari, pumpspotting, and Wave Therapeutics.