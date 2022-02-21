CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022--
Addison Group ("Addison"), a national leader in professional services specializing in talent and consulting solutions, announces expansion into Cleveland, Ohio. The new office reflects the continued growth and momentum Addison Group has experienced in the last several years, with over 33 physical offices and remote support nationally. Addison Group's introduction to the Cleveland market includes specialized healthcare recruiting, executive search, and consulting services supporting revenue cycle, operations, health information management, coding, and clinical management.
"We're thrilled to expand our team’s footprint with the opening of our office in Cleveland," said Kelly Gorham, President, Healthcare at Addison Group. "Over the past several years, we have seen immense growth and have worked diligently to position our teams to meet the necessary demands in the healthcare field."
Hannah Stone, Recruiting Manager for the Healthcare team at Addison Group, has relocated from our Nashville office to lead the Cleveland expansion alongside Scott Galanos, Senior Vice President, Healthcare at Addison Group. The Cleveland office will be the fourth office Galanos has opened and the second for Stone, for a combined total of six new markets.
"I'm excited to take my career with Addison to the next level by opening the office in Cleveland, especially with it being my home state," said Stone. "I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity, knowing the tremendous potential for our company's reach to go even further in this new region, and I can't wait to see it happen from the ground up!"
"Hannah has a demonstrated history as a motivating leader and a determined producer at Addison, and she will be instrumental in expanding Addison Group's presence with the new Cleveland office," said Scott Galanos, Senior Vice President, Healthcare at Addison Group. "She fully embodies Addison's 'people-first' approach to talent solutions, and I'm confident that will be a differentiating factor for Addison to support clients in the Ohio market. Growing up in the area, Cleveland has always had a special place in my heart. With many of my family and friends working in the healthcare market, locally, I am excited to connect with a network that is close to home."
Since 1999, Addison has delivered talent resources that companies need to thrive. Addison offers a full suite of consulting services and talent solution capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. Addison has tripled in size throughout the pandemic through organic national expansion, investment in project consulting services, and strategic acquisitions of high-growth consulting services and talent solution firms.
Even during significant national expansion, Addison has maintained a local consultative business approach dedicated to its people-first culture. Addison continues to be recognized with accolades for top performance and workplace culture, including Inc. 5000, Inc. Best Workplaces, Crain's "Fast Fifty," Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 List, and multiple Regional Top Workplaces.
About Addison Group
Addison Group is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting services, offering a full suite of capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. With a growing network of companies, offices across the United States, and deep relationships in regional and local markets, Addison is one of the top talent solutions and consulting services companies in the US, providing industry-leading expertise with a national reach and a localized touch. Founded in 1999, Addison has been repeatedly recognized by the media as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and a top workplace and a Best of Staffing Company by Inavero. Learn more at https://addisongroup.com
