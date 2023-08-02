REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2023--
Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 43 rd Annual Growth Conference being held from August 7-10, 2023 in Boston.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://www.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
About Adicet Bio, Inc.
Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and chimeric antigen adaptors (CAds), to enhance selective tumor targeting and facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.
