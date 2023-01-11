LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, today announced that seven new partner programs entered clinical development in 2022, including programs by Biotheus, Dragonfly, Innovent, Surface Oncology, and a program with financial support from the Gates Foundation. This brings the total number of Adimab partner programs that have entered the clinic to 62.
The most advanced program from Adimab’s platform is Tyvyt ® (Sintilimab), currently marketed in China by Innovent. Partners have recently filed for BLA approval on three additional programs and another three programs are currently in pivotal trials.
“Over the last five years alone, partners have initiated clinical trials for 52 new programs. The fact that our partners continue to rapidly advance Adimab antibodies into and through the clinic validates the strategy that we have implemented over the last 15 years,” said Guy Van Meter, Chief Business Officer of Adimab. “It is exciting to see the progress of these programs that our partners have put so much effort into, which include not just discovered and engineered IgGs, but also various types of multispecific, CAR, and ADC programs.”
“Adimab remains the leader in the discovery and optimization of antibody-based therapeutics largely because we have remained focused on two key principles,” said Philip T. Chase, Chief Executive Officer of Adimab. “First, our success is directly tied to our partners’ ability to develop and commercialize products, so we focus on providing the solutions our partners need rather than competing with our own therapeutic programs. Second, we are dedicated to reinvesting in our people and our technology, which allows Adimab to offer our partners industry-leading expertise and high-quality engineering solutions like cross-reactive CD3 binders, heterodimerization and Fc-silencing mutations, as well as a proven ability to support a wide variety of therapeutic approaches and formats.”
Adimab partners have exercised more than 90 commercial licenses to advance programs into clinical development. Partners exercising commercial options in 2022 include Biotheus, Bristol Myers Squibb, NextPoint, and Sensei Bio.
Technologies:
Antibody discovery: Adimab discovers therapeutic antibodies in IgG and single domain formats through our proprietary yeast-based technology. Adimab can utilize its fully human synthetic diversity as well as additional diversities from in vivo sources. Antibodies from Adimab have exquisite specificity and are utilized as monospecific and bispecific therapies as well as CAR-Ts, ADCs, and other modalities.
Engineering: Adimab has developed and refined its engineering capabilities over thousands of lead antibody optimization efforts. The process starts with one or more partner-selected lead antibodies with the goal of optimizing potency, specificity, and/or developability. These leads can come from Adimab’s discovery process or from outside sources, typically to fix undesirable properties of antibodies from in vivo and phage-based technologies. Adimab also applies its engineering expertise to cytokines, TCRs, and other modalities.
Bispecifics and T-cell engagers: Adimab has extensive bispecific and multispecific capabilities, including common light chain and fragment-based discovery and engineering. In addition, Adimab has proprietary solutions for both Fc (HC:HC) and Fab (HC:LC) heterodimerization, to allow for the generation of numerous bispecific and multispecific product designs with excellent developability properties. These are commonly coupled with Adimab’s highly characterized suite of CD3 antibodies to generate bi- and multi-specific T-cell engagers.
Complex targets workflows: Certain membrane-obligate proteins (e.g., GPCRs and ion channels) are poorly behaved outside their native membrane environment. For these targets, Adimab has developed proprietary in vitro and in vivo discovery workflows that rely solely on the target being expressed in its native membrane and without the need for antigen mimetics. The company has employed these workflows numerous times to generate robust panels of specific antibodies to these classically difficult targets.
About Adimab
Adimab is the leading provider of therapeutic antibody discovery and engineering technologies. This includes naïve discovery from synthetic libraries in yeast or B cells (mice and humans), antibody engineering and optimization, multi-specific antibody engineering, and a portfolio of proprietary CD3 antibodies licensed non-exclusively for bispecific applications. Adimab focuses solely on its partners and not on developing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with over 105 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 475 therapeutic programs, over 60 clinical programs, and its first approved product. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, and Takeda. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Regeneron, Sanofi, Takeda and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Amagma, Dragonfly, iOmx, NextPoint, Pliant, Tizona, TRex Bio and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Alector, Cullinan Oncology, Innovent, Jounce, Mersana, Scholar Rock, Surface Oncology, and others.
Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most demanding standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.
