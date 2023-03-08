RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
Aditxt, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), an innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system, is pleased to announce Maureen Connolly has joined Aditxt as Chief Content and Engagement Officer. Connolly is an award-winning content strategist and audience builder with 25+ years of experience in the health, science, wellness, technology, and chronic conditions space. She works with product, marketing, and engineering teams to create content platforms where businesses can engage with global audiences while building communities that feel supported and connected.
“Maureen’s background, experience and passion couldn’t be better fit for this role,” said Amro Albanna, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Aditxt. “Maureen will design and implement Aditxt’s vision for engaging stakeholders into its mission. We look forward to her driving and overseeing the strategy that will greatly advance our priority of keeping our stakeholders informed and engaged.”
Connolly’s previous roles include Editor in Chief, Group Vice President of Everyday Health, one of the world’s largest consumer health sites. Connolly was also Editorial Director at Vertical Health (now Remedy Health Media), where she oversaw five health websites aimed at medical professionals and patients. She's written and edited for the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, PBS, Random House, Harvard Common Press, Hearst, Conde Nast, and Time Inc. She is the author of three books, the executive producer and host of the mental health series “Boxed In: Covid-19 and Your Mental Health,” and has been a featured guest on NPR.
“Content can’t be king unless there is meaningful engagement around it,” said Connolly. “Aditxt believes in radically transparent communication and engagement across the board — with patients, shareholders, Wall Street, doctors and employees. And because true engagement is a two-way street, disruptive innovation will only come to life when we allow the voices of those we serve to help shape our strategic direction.”
About Aditxt
Aditxt is an innovation company developing and commercializing technologies focused on monitoring and modulating the immune system. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technologies are designed to provide a personalized immune profile. Aditxt’s immune modulating technologies, currently preclinical, are being developed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance to address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.
For more information, visit the Company’s websites at www.Aditxt.com and www.AditxtScore.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company's intellectual property position; the Company's ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company's results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as market and other conditions and those risks more fully discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
