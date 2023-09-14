WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
Adlumin, the security operations platform and managed detection and response (MDR) service provider keeping mid-market organizations secure, today announced a new warranty program that provides up to $500,000 of financial protection at no cost to customers who qualify. The warranty comes as a result of a third-party testing and certification program by Cysurance, a next-generation risk mitigation company that insures, warranties and certifies security solutions. The Cysurance Certification Program enables Adlumin to offer customers significant discounts on cyber insurance policies.
Together these new offerings provide a low-friction path to attaining complementary financial protection for small and mid-sized organizations who often struggle to find coverage that fits their needs. The Adlumin Protect Warranty enables organizations to qualify for cyber insurance at a lower premium, while also providing fast reimbursement in the event of an incident, and financial resources to support operations before an organization meets its cyber insurance deductible. For organizations covered by Adlumin Protect Warranty, approved payments or agreed remediation will begin 48 hours after verification of a cybersecurity incident.
“Skyrocketing cyber claims, growing security complexity and exploding insurance premiums are pricing small to mid-market organizations out of insurance protection, leaving them exposed to crippling financial impact of cyberattacks,” said Mark Sangster, cybersecurity author and Adlumin Chief of Strategy. “We founded Adlumin to give these organizations the enterprise-grade resources they need and deserve, and these new financial protections build another layer on top of the security operations platform, managed detection and response services, and incident response services we’re already providing. Partnering with an industry leader like Cysurance is one more way we’re bringing top-tier resources to organizations of all sizes.”
Organizations that subscribe to the Adlumin Protection Plus Suite automatically qualify for $500,000 in warranty coverage at no charge, and are eligible for significantly discounted cyber insurance premiums from Cysurance.
“We are in a challenging landscape for small and midsized organizations. Security spending, breaches, and insurance premiums are on the rise, but coverage is becoming more limited and difficult to obtain. Our mission at Cysurance is to verify the proficiency of security operations and expedite the path to coverage,” said Kirsten Bay, CEO at Cysurance. “Establishing certification and coverage for cybersecurity providers, like Adlumin brings a new level of sophistication and assurance to organizations of all sizes. Cysurance-certified providers meet the most stringent requirements demanded by underwriters of risks associated with hardware, software, infrastructure, and security services. That is why we can offer Adlumin customers a streamlined path to insurance coverage and discounted policies.”
Adlumin Protect is a low-friction certification warranty designed to safeguard Adlumin customers against business continuity and insure against loss, protecting their revenue and recovery. It builds on the company’s vision to provide a single platform that equips organizations with full visibility and the tools required to combat cybersecurity threats. For more information on Adlumin Protect Warranty, visit https://adlumin.com/resource/adlumin-protect-certification-warranty/
About Cysurance
Cysurance is a next-generation risk mitigation company that insures, warranties and certifies security solutions. Cysurance-certified partners meet the most stringent requirements demanded by underwriters of risks associated with hardware, software, infrastructure, and security services deployed by enterprises across all industries and geographies. Cysurance-certified offerings minimize vulnerabilities faced by public, private, and non-profit leaders. The company dynamically ensures adherence to the constantly evolving best practices for enterprise security, through an integrated ecosystem of solution providers who work seamlessly together to cost-effectively optimize the resilience of organizations. All insurance products and services are offered by Cysurance, a licensed producer.
About Adlumin
Adlumin Inc. provides the enterprise-grade security operations platform and managed detection and response services that keep mid-market organizations secure. With one license and one platform, its patented technology gives organizations and solution providers everything they need for effective threat hunting, incident response, vulnerability management, darknet exposure monitoring, compliance support and much more. www.adlumin.com.
