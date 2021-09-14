SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it will webcast its third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

What:

Adobe Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When:

2 p.m. Pacific Time, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Where:

http://www.adobe.com/ADBE

How:

Live over the Internet; simply connect to the meeting room on the webpage above

Questions:

Contact Adobe Investor Relations at ir@adobe.com

The live webcast will last for approximately one hour. An archive of the call will be made available for approximately 45 days.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

